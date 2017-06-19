Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are not headed for a $360 million divorce.

At the end of last week, a headline shared by In Touch Weekly announced, “The Ring Is Off! Ellen’s $360 Million Divorce.” Inside the magazine, an alleged insider claimed the talk show host had finally accepted that her marriage was over and was preparing to fight her actress wife for her net worth.

The magazine also revealed that Ellen DeGeneres had been spotted in Los Angeles this month without her wedding ring, which they suggested was a “huge sign.” However, according to a report by Gossip Cop, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi aren’t getting divorced at all.

In Touch Weekly told readers that Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi were breaking up aft experiencing years of marital struggles due to an alleged power struggle and suggested the talk show host’s $360 million fortune was up for grabs.

In response to the report, Gossip Cop assured readers that the magazine’s publication was “out of touch” and noted that Portia de Rossi recently shared two photo posts of her wife, Ellen DeGeneres, on her Instagram page.

In her most recent Instagram post, Portia de Rossi shared a photo of Ellen DeGeneres in their bed with their two dogs and one cat. In a separate post, de Rossi posted a collage of herself and her wife enjoying a piece of art.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi began dating one another in 2004 and tied the knot in 2008 at their home in Los Angeles.

While many recent rumors have suggested that Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s marriage will soon come to an end, the couple chosen to stay silent in regard to the online speculation.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi haven’t spoken of their marriage in recent months, but during an interview with People Magazine at the end of last year, DeGeneres said that she and de Rossi were so lucky to have found one another.

