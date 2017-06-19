‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sheila Hatches A Plan, Quinn Is In Love , And Nicole Has Regrets

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease tense moments are ahead on the CBS soap opera on Monday, June 19. Quinn (Rena Sofer) shocked Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) when she confessed that she is in love with him. The Forresters worry that Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is still dangerous, but Eric (John McCook) believes she has changed. Other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Nicole expresses that she regrets having a child for her sister. It looks like a great episode ahead on Bold and the Beautiful.

Sheila Is Dangerous!

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Eric decided that Sheila deserves forgiveness. Not only did he forgive her, but he told her he would encourage the Forrester family to do the same. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Sheila has hatched an evil plan and is using Eric’s kindness to put it in motion.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Sheila may be able to fool Eric into believing she has changed, but the fact is, someone will get hurt by his kind gesture. It seems pretty likely that she will try to find a way to break up Quinn and Eric.

Quinn Shares Her Feelings For Ridge

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Ridge will feel like he’s back into a corner after Quinn shared her true feelings for him. Will he choose to ignore her declaration or will he tell her he feels the same?

The truth is Eric would be devastated if he knew that his wife and son have genuine feelings for each other. It’s pretty likely that Ridge will tell Quinn that she needs to get her feeling sunder control and focus on her relationship with Eric.

Nicole Struggles With Regrets

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Rick (Jacob Young) and Maya (Karla Mosley) debate Lizzy’s adoption issue and the best way to handle it. Maya worries that her sister may not agree to sign new documents. Maya tells Rick they have to consider that Nicole may want to take Lizzy from them.

Nicole opens up to Coco (Courtney Grosbeck) about her current fertility struggles. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that she worries that she made a huge mistake. She hates that she gave Maya a child and now she cannot conceive one for her new husband, Zende (Rome Flynn).

Of course, Maya won’t allow her baby sister take her daughter from her. She goes to see her and pressures her to sign new adoption papers. Will Nicole sign the papers or decide to take back her baby?

