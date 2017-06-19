Melania And President Make Surprise Visit To Steve Scalise: Update On Shot Congressman [Photos]

First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump visited Steve Scalise, the GOP Majority Whip who was shot and left in critical condition on June 14, 2017, after a gunman opened fire during Congressional members during a baseball game practice. It was also President Trump’s 71st birthday, but the occasion didn’t stop the president and Melania from stopping by the MedStar Washington Hospital Center and personally checking in on Scalise.

As of June 19, 2017, doctors have provided an update on Scalise and have changed his condition from critical to serious, which is an improvement. The nation was shocked when on early Thursday morning, news outlets announced five people had been shot and wounded while practicing for the bipartisan Congressional Baseball Game that occurs annually and is a fundraising event for charity.

Photos of President Trump and Melania showed them speaking with Dr. Ira Y. Rabin after they visited with Steve Scalise, his doctors, and his family at the MedStar Washington Hospital Center located in Washington, D.C. After President Trump visited with Steve Scalise, his family, and doctors, he shared a message on Twitter asking the nation to pray for the wounded Congressman.

On June 19, 2017, CBS News reported that Rep. Steve Scalise tweeted his first message since being shot; however, it was not Steve Scalise who actually sent the tweet, as he was in serious condition. The tweet was sent on behalf of Scalise and wishes everyone a happy Father’s Day while sharing photos of Scalise with his family, including children. You can see the tweets from President Trump and Rep. Steve Scalise below.

You can read the June 17, 2017, update on Steve Scalise that states he underwent an additional surgery but is now speaking with his loved ones at the MedStar Washington Center website. You can follow Steve Scalise on Twitter for additional updates and tweets regarding his condition as well as the official MedStar Washington Hospital Center Twitter page below.

Just left hospital. Rep. Steve Scalise, one of the truly great people, is in very tough shape – but he is a real fighter. Pray for Steve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

Condition update for Majority Whip Steve Scalise: pic.twitter.com/PUncTIpUHN — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 16, 2017

You can view photos of First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump as they visited with Steve Scalise, his family, and Dr. Ira Y. Rabin in the photo slideshow below.

Melania And President Make Surprise Visit To Steve Scalise: Update On Shot Congressman [Photos] Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Ira Y. Rabin

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Ira Y. Rabin

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Ira Y. Rabin

Donald Trump

Donald Trump, Melania Trump

Donald Trump, Melania Trump

Trump Congressman Shot

June 17: Updated condition of Rep. Scalise: https://t.co/XxWgeJQb9I — MedStar Washington (@MedStarWHC) June 17, 2017

The shooting has brought both parties together for greater dialogue on how to bridge political divides. What do you think can be done to help calm tempers in the United States and bridge the differences that separate the right and the left? What do you think about President Trump and Melania visiting Steve Scalise? Feel free to leave your comments below.

[Featured Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]