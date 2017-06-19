Kylie Jenner Poses In A Tiny Bikini On Kourtney Kardashian’s Snapchat

Kylie Jenner flashed her breasts in a tiny, pink bikini in a photo with her sister Kourtney Kardashian. Kardashian posted the picture on Snapchat, but the 19-year-old’s ample assets were definitely the standout stars.

All eyes on Kylie

Kylie Jenner stole the spotlight from her older sister Kourtney Kardashian on Sunday in a Snapchat selfie by the pool, Daily Mail reported.

The teenage reality star posed for the photo in a coral pink bikini while the mother-of-three donned a strappy black one piece swimsuit. The celebrity sisters used one of Snapchat’s cute animal filters to take the picture.

The brunette siblings both showed off their bronzed summer skin. Kylie kept her look youthful by wearing her hair in pigtails.

Kylie Jenner accessorized with a collection of Cartier love bracelets on her wrists.

The reality star has been accused of having a boob job in the past. Last week, the breast enhancement rumors were ignited further after the reality star uploaded a Snapchat with a fuller-looking chest.

Days later, the 19-year-old posted another Snapchat video which zoomed in and around her chest while she was wearing a nude-colored bodysuit with no bra. Was this to prove that her breasts were real?

???????? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 16, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

This Snapchat with Kourtney Kardashian in a bikini has fans talking about how her boobs look bigger than ever but Kylie has always denied having any work done.

Fans of Jenner will remember that the teen previously lied and said she did not have anything done to her lips. She later admitted to having had filler injections.

Father’s Day with Caitlyn and Kendall

Earlier on Sunday, Kylie and her supermodel sister Kendall Jenner, 21, visited Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills with Caitlyn Jenner for Father’s Day.

The famous family was swarmed by loving fans who were dying to catch a glimpse of them.

Kendall wore a denim dress and carried Caitlyn’s brand new puppy Bertha with her, Us Weekly reported.

Good day at the Father’s Day car show on Rodeo Drive with my girls. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there. A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Jun 18, 2017 at 8:03pm PDT

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian also got their daughters, North and Penelope, matching white sister dogs for North West’s birthday last week so there are lots of new pets in the Kardashian family.

Kylie Jenner posted an Instagram with the caption “daddy’s day” sitting on a black Ferarri wearing a black short sleeve top with black and white pinstripe pants.

Not a normal girl

daddy’s day A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 18, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

She also posted another shot of her and her sister Kendall walking down Rodeo with their arms around each other with a caption that read, “normal girls in a normal world.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star got a lot of hate from online users who complained that Kylie Jenner was anything but “normal,” according to other reports by the Inquisitr.

normal girls in a normal world A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 18, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

Kylie’s fans will be able to get a more in-depth look at the reality star and makeup mogul’s life when her new Kardashian spin-off series, Life of Kylie, premieres on E! on August 6.

