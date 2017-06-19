‘The Voice’ Star Gwen Stefani Shares Photo Kissing ‘Birthday Boy’ Blake Shelton

The Voice star Gwen Stefani shared a photo kissing “birthday boy” Blake Shelton, who celebrated his 41st birthday on Father’s Day.

Kissing the birthday boy

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrated Father’s Day with the No Doubt singer’s father on Sunday, but the Voice coaches were also celebrating the country singer’s birthday, the Daily Mail reported.

Gwen took to Instagram to share multiple photos of Blake on his 41st birthday, including one of him hugging her father, Dennis.

Having his birthday on Father’s Day is likely emotional for Shelton, who lost his own dad in 2002 at the age of 71.

However, Blake’s birthday landing on Father’s Day was probably helpful for Gwen, whose three kids were off with their father, Gavin Rossdale, that day.

The mother-of-three shared a shot of the couple kissing captioning the photo, “I get to kiss on the birthday boy @blakeshelton #happybirthdaycowboy gx.”

Stefani sported a face full of makeup, including a bold eye and brows. She wore her hair up with a thin, braided headband around her forehead.

Blake Shelton wore his usual button-down and baseball cap.

Going all out for her man’s birthday

Insiders close to the Voice couple told Hollywood Life that Gwen was “going all out for Blake’s birthday” and “loves spoiling him.”

“So far, she’s already spent $50 thousand on him and she’s not done shopping. She wanted to get him something really meaningful that she could get engraved. He really doesn’t wear jewelry or even watches so it was hard to come up with something.”

The “Hollaback Girl” singer decided on a vintage pocket watch, which is apparently perfect for the country singer who “loves American history.”

“It cost her something like $30 thousand, but Gwen thinks it’s worth it. It’s a collector’s item and so unique. She’s excited to give it to Blake!”

They found love in a hopeless place

The Voice coaches have been dating for nearly two years after both going through their own tumultuous divorces.

The 47-year-old also posted a video, saying that she was celebrating the birth of her “bestie” as well as a photo showing the giant armadillo birthday cake she got for the country singer.

The Voice coaches enjoyed a fun family day. Gwen’s three sons spent time with their father, Gavin Rossdale, on Father’s Day.

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale divorced officially in April of last year. The couple announced their split after Gwen discovered that her husband had been cheating on her with their nanny.

Blake Shelton also went through a divorce with his ex Miranda Lambert around the same time.

Blake and Gwen’s relationship played out on the last season of The Voice. However, Stefani will not be returning next season, as Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson are set to take over the female judge positions.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Staff/Getty Images]