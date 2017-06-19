‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nikki Breaks Down, Gloria Gets Sneaky, And Juliet Panics

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease tense moments are ahead on the CBS soap opera on Tuesday, June 20. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) breaks down and considers drinking, but someone unexpected steps in and stops her. Jack (Peter Bergman) puts Gloria (Judith Chapman) up to a sneaky plan. Other Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Juliet (Laur Allen) goes into panic-mode when she sees that the whole lawsuit gang showed up in court. It looks like a great Young and the Restless episode ahead.

Nikki Struggles

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Sharon (Sharon Case) will catch Nikki as she reaches for a drink. She will ask her former mother- in-law why she felt the need to turn to the bottle again. As far as Sharon knew, Nikki had conquested her drinking problem.

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nikki will say that things aren’t going well right now, noting that Victor (Eric Braeden) disappointed her again. Sharon will press for more information, but Nikki will likely not say much more.

Jack Hatches A Sneaky Plan

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Jack will beg Gloria to help him out with a sneaky scheme. At first, Gloria isn’t sure she can pull it off, but Jack seems pretty confident.

Apparently, Jack believes that Gloria can convince his mother, Dina (Marla Adams) that Graham (Max Shippee) is using her and kick him to the curb. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Gloria thinks it is a long-shot but is willing to try.

Courtroom Showdown

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that the lawsuit gang will get together for the sexual harassment hearing. Leslie (Angell Conwell) will suggest that Michael (Christian LeBlanc) brought the whole gang to the courtroom to intimidate Juliet. Of course, he will deny that notion and state that they have every right to be there.

Cane (Daniel Goddard), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Billy (Jason Thompson), and Lily (Christel Khalil) show up for court. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Juliet will panic, but Leslie will offer encouraging words.

The Young and the Restless spoilers speculate that Juliet will reveal a shocker while on the stand testifying. The scoop will send Lily over the edge and create tension in her (already strained) marriage with Cane.

Do you think Nikki will tell Sharon about Victor’s newest scheme? Will Gloria be able to drive Graham and Dina apart? Can Lily and Cane survive the Brash & Sassy lawsuit?

Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

