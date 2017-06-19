Nancy Pelosi Claims Donald Trump Will Probably ‘Self Impeach’

If you would like to see Donald Trump impeached, don’t worry, says House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. He will probably “self-impeach,” she says. Pelosi told her colleagues on Capitol Hill that rather than try to impeach the president so soon, it would be better if they gave him enough rope and let him hang himself in a metaphorical sense. After all, Trump has a number of scandals under his belt already and talking about impeachment is a pretty serious matter, as Newsweek reported.

“It’s a big deal to talk about impeachment. I think he’s going to self-impeach.”

Nancy Pelosi has told Democrats that they should, at the very least, wait until the investigation into Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election has been completed before trying to oust Donald Trump and begin impeachment proceedings.

But if Trump were to try and fire special counsel Robert Mueller on the other hand, Pelosi believes this may perhaps be the tipping point that would finally get Republicans to decide that the president needs to go. These Donald Trump impeachment comments were all made by Nancy Pelosi during a closed meeting last week, according to Politico. It was reportedly Pelosi’s hope that this would discourage Democrats from openly discussing whether Trump should be impeached or not.

What makes Nancy Pelosi’s assessment of Donald Trump so important is the fact that in public discussions she has refused to be drawn into debating whether Trump should be impeached. But here she is quietly confiding to fellow Democrats that they may not have long to wait for the president to commit an act so bad that even Republicans finally give up completely on the president and agree that he should be impeached, with Congress finally acting.

Crucial to this discussion of Trump’s impeachment is the important point that Pelosi could end up as Speaker of the House again if Democrats were to take control after November 2018.

Trump impeachment charges far more serious than those against Bill Clinton (R Rep involved in Clinton impeachment)https://t.co/fWYKBKUZ8a — Richard Dawkins (@RichardDawkins) June 14, 2017

Another reason that Nancy Pelosi believes Democrats shouldn’t be publicly addressing whether Donald Trump should be impeached is because she claims that this puts the focus on Democrats instead of the president, which is where it really belongs. Also, it is Pelosi’s opinion that the president and his associates are already doing enough to incriminate themselves with the Russia probe and House Democrats don’t need to get involved as the situation will resolve itself one way or another.

About Nancy Pelosi calling Robert Mueller a tipping point for Republicans, Donald Trump and his legal aides may already be “building a case for firing Mueller,” according to Richard Painter, who was the chief White House ethics lawyer for George W. Bush. Painter’s analysis of the situation is similar to that of Pelosi, and he believes that if Trump tries to get rid of Mueller, that will be the end of his presidency as Newsweek reports.

“If that happens Mike Pence will soon become the 46th President. Trump surrogates are making up Mueller ‘conflicts’ to justify firing him. That will be yet more obstruction of justice if it happens.”

Up until recently, it was believed by many that Donald Trump wasn’t actually under investigation. It is now common knowledge that Robert Mueller is investigating the president for possible obstruction of justice after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. Will Trump now attempt to fire Mueller and make it easier for Republicans to decide he needs to be impeached?

Do you think Nancy Pelosi is right and Donald Trump will end up impeaching himself by his own actions?

