Fredrik Eklund’s New Wine Sells Out: ‘MDLNY’ Star Focusing On Family Next?

Fredrik Eklund is one of the most successful real estate agents in New York City, and when people want million-dollar properties, they go to Fredrik. However, Eklund knows that being on Million Dollar Listing: New York is a great selling tool, as he can showcase the properties he’s selling and sell more products to his fans. Other than just real-estate, Fredrik Eklund has also written a book about selling, and he’s currently working on his second book.

However, Eklund realizes that he can also create businesses around the things he loves, as fans know him personally as well. Eklund is a huge fan of rose wine, so he decided to create his own wine. He announced the wine a few months ago, sharing that he had worked over a year to get the taste right. And it sounds like his words rang true with some fans, as he is now revealing that his wine sold out super fast.

According to a new Instagram post, Fredrik Eklund is now revealing that he’s working hard on getting another shipment in so fans can try out his wine. He may not have realized how much people wanted to try his rose wine. As he explains on Instagram, Fredrik has ordered so much that everyone should be able to find it in stores now.

Of course, Fredrik Eklund is also working on his second book. He hasn’t revealed what this second book would be about, but he has been working on this book during his time in Connecticut. He bought his house with his husband Derek, so they had an escape from the big city. And it sounds like they enjoy getting away.

Fans are wondering if Eklund will share an update on his baby news. On Instagram, he has hinted that he’s willing to explore parenthood once again. However, on the show, he hasn’t even talked about starting a family. So far, Million Dollar Listing: New York has been all about business.

What do you think of Fredrik Eklund’s post about his wine? Do you think it is admirable that he has been able to promote a bottle of wine and sell it so well, given he’s known as a real estate wedding?

