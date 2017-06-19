The ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Face Their Biggest Challenge Yet, But What Happened?

In this, the last-ever season of Alaskan Bush People, the Brown family have faced more challenges than ever before. From Ami’s cancer diagnosis to adjusting to city life — all while wanting to go back to the bush — the Browns have been through the proverbial wringer. But now, according to the latest reports, the stars of Alaskan Bush People will face their biggest challenge yet. So, what is it?

On the next episode of Alaskan Bush People, the Brown family will finally confront the reality of Ami’s cancer diagnosis. However, according to the Hollywood Gossip, the family won’t ever utter the word “cancer” because it’s still too painful to admit.

“For several weeks now, the Internet has been abuzz with talk that Ami is very ill and is even somewhere in the lower United States, receiving treatment. (This is only major news because the Browns are famous for rarely leaving their isolated section of Alaska; they sometimes go months without having contact with anyone outside their family.) In the sneak peek here, which was originally shared on the official Alaskan Bush People Facebook page, relatives bring Ami to the hospital.”

Check out the sneak peek of the next episode below, which all but confirms Ami’s terrible diagnosis.

"I've been stalked by a bear, I've slept in trees, under logs…" Now that's the face of adventure! pic.twitter.com/DVFnIxIg3a — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) June 15, 2017

Meanwhile, according to a previous report by the Inquisitr, despite the rumors that Alaskan Bush People is fake, the Brown family has been shown to struggle with the concept of self-sufficiency.

Part of it has to do with the way they were brought up in the bush, but another part of it has to do with the natural challenges that Mother Nature possesses.

“The family also got a skiff boat from a local in Hoonah in exchange for hauling and delivering two septic tanks to Port Alexander. The skiff is a crucial step toward being self-sufficient, as the Browns rely on it as their primary mode of transportation to the town proper. But their biggest challenge was how to get a continuous supply of electricity. The Brown family thought of setting up a wind-powered turbine, but Gabe and Bear encountered a disaster and ultimately destroyed their turbine. Billy made a call to Hoonah, and luckily, a man was willing to give them another turbine in exchange for 5,000 feet of lumber, which they had to produce in four days.”

Finally, according to TV Line, the Alaskan Bush People are also getting a little bit of blowback from their longtime fans, because the so-called “season premiere” of the show didn’t feature new material at all. Instead, it featured clips of a bunch of old material.

Many people were writing to Discovery complaining about “needing to get an hour of their life back” and wanting them to put out an actual new episode with new material.

“In Discovery Channel’s Alaskan Bush People season premiere “One for All” (June 14), the Browns continue to work hard and tirelessly to gather food, secure resources and build everything from scratch in their pursuit of a self-sustaining town and being more isolated and independent than ever before. This “season premiere” was in reality a recap of last season (which was bad) with two minutes of footage from this season (which will be much worse). So this episode managed to piss off both those who love the show and those who love to hate the show. Just take it from these irate fans on ABP’s official Facebook page.”

Alaskan Bush People fans, now it’s your turn: What do you think of all the latest news? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Discovery Channel]