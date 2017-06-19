‘Southern Charm’ Kathryn Dennis Discusses Love On Instagram, Is She Talking About Thomas Ravenel?

Kathryn Dennis shared a suspicious post on Instagram on June 18.

As her former boyfriend, Thomas Ravenel, celebrated Father’s Day with their two children, three-year-old Kensington Calhoun and one-year-old St. Julien, Dennis took to Twitter and posted a mysterious message about a mistake and love.

“It’s a mistake you always make, trying to love a wild thing,” she wrote.

Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel started off the fourth season of Southern Charm on very different pages, but in the past few weeks, rumors of a possible reconciliation have swirled. As fans may recall, Dennis and Ravenel were recently caught having lunch together in Charleston and on the show, she recently admitted that she would like to have her family back together.

During last week’s Southern Charm, Kathryn Dennis participated in a photo shoot with her daughter, Kensington, and during the shoot, Dennis said that it felt good to be with her family as Ravenel sat in on the shoot.

Earlier this month, after the Gentry Bar and Room posted a photo of Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel having lunch without their children, Dennis re-tweeted the photo to her fans and followers and said she had enjoyed the “best fried chicken” at the restaurant.

Kathryn Dennis may want to get back together with her former boyfriend, but on Southern Charm Season 4, he has seemingly set his sights on Dennis’ nemesis, Landon Clements. That said, the couple hasn’t gone public with an exclusive dating relationship quite yet, and Clements has had her reservations regarding the idea.

Will you accept this rose? Why yes, little glass vase on my room service [table]. pic.twitter.com/ccFecGc5eA — Kathryn C. Dennis (@kathryn_dennis) May 24, 2017

Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel have been involved in an up and down relationship with one another since the first season of Southern Charm, which aired in 2014. However, the couple hasn’t been involved in an exclusive relationship with one another since shortly after their son’s birth in November 2015.

To see more of Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel, as well as the rest of their co-stars, be sure to tune into Southern Charm Season 4 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

