Does Barron Trump Play Soccer? Twitter Falls In Love With Barron’s Soccer Shorts, Shoes And Shirts [Photos]

According to Twitter’s search engine, the phrase “Barron Trump soccer” is a suggested search term, meaning that folks are turning to Twitter to find or publish tweets about Barron’s soccer gear. As seen in the above photo from Saturday, June 17, Barron wore soccer shorts and long red and white soccer socks as he left the White House with President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to board Marine One en route to Camp David that day.

Barron’s soccer shorts were Arsenal Football Club soccer shorts, according to Yahoo Style. Variations of what are purportedly the official 2016/2017 Arsenal Home Football Shorts that are listed in Google Shopping are listed for approximately $30 or more, not including shipping costs. These Puma football shorts of Arsenal FC, are priced a lot less than the $1,257 dress that Melania wore as the trio left for Camp David, as reported by the Inquisitr.

Barron’s socks, as seen in the below photo, were mostly red with a white band around the portion below the calves. The knee-length socks are also Arsenal Football Club socks, reports Football London. Such fan gear makes Barron a “gooner,” says the publication, which the Urban Dictionary defines as someone who supports the London-based Arsenal Football Club soccer team.

All this soccer gear makes one wonder if Barron plays soccer himself. Barron likes soccer and knows a lot about soccer, reports the Washington Post. As seen in the below photo, Barron even kicked the ball around at the White House during Easter.

Barron wore the “Gunners red” color of the Arsenal Football Club soccer team during the Easter Egg Roll, and wore blue cleats.

The D.C. United soccer team members even gave Barron a signed black-and-red ball soccer ball that day.

Regarding his interest in soccer, Barron’s soccer ties don’t fall far from the paternal tree. President Trump participated in soccer games in high school, reports Fox Sports.

Trump also was a participant in the English League Cup quarterfinal draw, according to Sky Sports.

He also considered purchasing a soccer team.

As for Barron, his soccer style is making Twitter users grow a fondness for the First Son.

[Featured Image by Molly Riley/Getty Images]