‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: CBS Reveals An All New Cast, No Returning Players –See The Bios & Photos!

Big Brother 19 spoilers confirm an all new cast for the new season. Seeing 16 new faces was something many BB19 fans weren’t expecting. However, it was very much appreciated.

CBS posted Big Brother’s new cast bios and photos on their website on Monday, June 19.

The age range is from 21 to 55 with an average age of 30, which is older than the median age from previous Big Brother seasons. That doesn’t mean that there isn’t good eye-candy thrown in the mix. What it does mean is there is a healthy balance between the young, hot babes and the 30-something player that isn’t afraid to play the game.

The new Big Brother cast includes a rumored Trump supporter, a rodeo clown, and fitness superstar.

Alex Ow, 28, from Camarillo, California and a marketing rep. She loves going to the gym, watching Netflix, and hanging out with her friends. Alex listed the three adjectives that describe her personality as the center of attention, hyper and adorable.

Cameron Heard, 24, from Woodridge, Illinois, and a microbiologist. He loves to ride his bike, play online games and explore the outdoors. Cameron is persistent, driven, and smart.

Christmas Abbott, 35, from Raleigh, NC, is a fitness superstar. She loves to work out and cook. Christmas is committed, happy, and influential.

Cody Nickson, 32, from Plano, Texas is a construction sales rep. He said that surfing is his number one goal in life. Cody is confident, charming, and sweet.

Dominique Cooper, 30, from Woodbridge, Virginia, is a government engineer. She loves to try out new restaurants, exercise, and read books. Dominique listed uber-optimistic, energetic, and determined to describe herself.

OFFICIAL Big Brother Season 19 cast is OUT! In a fee mire hours we will be able to watch them interviewed LIVE by Jeff! #BB19 pic.twitter.com/S4mZCVVIkv — #BB19 Fan Page!!! (@BigBrother_FP) June 19, 2017

Elena Davies, 26, from Dallas, Texas, is a radio personality. Her favorite things to do is surf social media, listen to live music, and to nap. Elena described herself as funny abrasive, and charming. The rumor is she is a Trump supporter.

Jason Dent, 37, from Humeston, Iowa, is a rodeo clown. His favorite thing to do is anything to do with the rodeo. Jason described himself as charismatic, ambitious, and athletic.

Jessica Graf, 26, from Los Angeles, California, is a VIP concierge rep. She loves going out to eat with great people. Jessica described herself as honest, loud, and fiercely loyal.

Jillian Parker, 24, from Las Vegas, Nevada is a timeshare sales rep. She loves to work out and rock climbing. Jillian described herself as bubbly, funny, and truthful.

Josh Martinez, 23, from Homestead, Florida, is a hair care salesman. He enjoys playing sports, going to the gym, and exploring the outdoors. Josh described himself as ambitious, courageous, and passionate.

Kevin Schlehuber, 55, from Boston, Massachusetts, is a stay at home dad. He enjoys hanging out with his family, exercising, and watching movies. Kevin describes himself as caring, humorous, and charismatic.

Mark Jansen, 25, from Grand Island, New York, is a personal trainer. He loves to lift weights, explore the outdoors, and watch movies. Mark describes himself as fun, strong, and thoughtful.

It’s the moment you’ve been waiting for! Here’s your first look at the #BB19 Houseguests: https://t.co/gw3oXiDYAC pic.twitter.com/m6NLFl09r9 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) June 19, 2017

Matthew Clines, 33, from Arlington, Virginia, is a renovation consultant. He enjoys watching panda (or any other animal, for that matter) videos, eating, and exercising. Matthew described himself as fun competitive, and silly.

Megan Lowder, 28, from Phoenix, Arizona, is a professional dog walker. She enjoys playing video games and is ready to play the game. Megan described herself as cunning, smart, and beautiful.

Ramses Soto, 21, from Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a cosplay artist. He loves to read comics and drinking while watching Big Brother. Ramses described himself as friendly, quirky, and energetic.

Raven Walton, 23, from DeValls, Arkansas, is a dance teacher. She loves to go on road trips with her best friends, reading, and fashion. Raven described herself as quirky, bubbly, and outgoing. She noted that she is a Frankie Grande fan.

Big Brother 19 cast looks promising. They aren’t all twenty-something hot babes. Many of them said they looked up to James Huling. Are you surprised that they didn’t cast any returning players? Are you happy with the cast so far? Share your opinion in the comments section below.

Only 1 day until the big reveal! Here's how you can meet the #BB19 Houseguests tomorrow: https://t.co/wnhUQymPdR pic.twitter.com/2mvfB24fvU — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) June 18, 2017

Big Brother returns June 28 with a two-hour Season 19 premiere on CBS.

[Featured Image by CBS]