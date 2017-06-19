Paris Jackson Shows Off Sexy Bra In ‘Vogue Australia’ Fashion Spread

Paris Jackson, never one to shy away from controversy, has posed for a sexy photo shoot — in some pics showing nothing more than a sexy lace bra — for the latest edition of Vogue Australia.

As Yahoo News reports, Paris has never been one to shy away from controversy. As Deadline reported at the time, earlier this year at the Grammy’s, Paris introduced a performance by The Weeknd and Daft Punk with a political statement opposing the Dakota Access Pipeline.

“We can really use this excitement at a Pipeline protest, guys.”

Similarly, back in April of this year, as the Daily Mail reported, Paris was spotted out and about in L.A. without a bra and showing off her nipple piercings.

Needless to say, Paris isn’t afraid of what people think, and she’s more than happy to be whomever she feels she needs to be.

The sexy photos of the 19-year-old daughter of the late Prince of Pop were revealed thanks to a Twitter account, PopCrave, that managed to snag some shots before the magazine hits store shelves. In one shot, Paris shows off a baby-blue bra with yellow lace, exposing a sweet tat on her right shoulder.

In another, she appears in a cleavage-revealing floral dress with a choker necklace; in another, a plaid skirt ensemble revealing part of her abdomen.

While Paris may take a devil-may-care attitude toward her life and her public image, not everyone in her family is so thrilled with the direction she’s taken. Just last week, as the Sun reported at the time, Paris’ uncle, Jermaine Jackson, is concerned. Specifically, he thinks the entertainment and fashion industries might eat her alive.

“We’re very proud of Paris. I just think we have to make sure she is ok because this business not kind to anybody. It can break you.”

In fact, Paris has already shown signs of not being able to cope with life. A few years ago, when she was just a young teenager, she attempted suicide more than once, partly over the hatred she was getting online. The ordeal caused her to take a two-year break from social media.

Now, it seems Paris has put that ugliness behind her and is ready to move forward, prouder than ever.

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Images]