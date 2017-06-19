Kendall Jenner Exposes Backside In A Thong In Nearly Naked Selfie

Kendall Jenner is making it clear that she’s a full-on Kardashian despite only being a half-sister to Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian.

Proving that she’s most definitely inherited the Kardashian’s booty gene – and their fondness for posting naked or nearly nude photos to social media – Kendall recently headed to Snapchat to post a seriously risqué photo that showed her fully exposing her butt cheeks in a high-cut red thong swimsuit.

Appearing to channel her inner Baywatch lifeguard in the upload, the Daily Star captured a screen shot of Jenner’s almost naked, skin-baring body selfie on June 19 that showed the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star pulling up her already high-cut swimsuit even further to give her followers a pretty good look at her butt popping out of her tight swimwear.

Kendall also proved that she was pretty unapologetic when it came to going nearly nude on the social media app. She added the caption “Sorry” with an upside question mark to the almost-naked photo, proving she wasn’t sorry about putting it all on display in her thong swimsuit.

Although it’s not clear why Jenner decided to strip down and get nearly nude for her Snapchat followers, Kendall may have been taking a little inspiration from big sister Kourtney Kardashian when it came to her close-to-naked photo.

The eldest of the Kardashian clan took some serious heat last week after she repeatedly got nude or nearly nude in a series of risqué photos she posted of herself in a swimsuit to social media.

Kourtney was first slammed for exposing her butt in a thong bikini while lying facedown on a sunbed in an Instagram photo, while the mom of three was then blasted once again – just days before Kendall exposed her butt with her own close to naked photo on Snapchat – after she headed to the beach with her kids in a high-cut white swimsuit that turned pretty see-through when wet.

However, Jenner’s nearly nude swimsuit photo is proving that Jenner isn’t afraid to be associated with her famous sisters, despite a recent report claiming that the model was supposedly looking to distance herself from her family members because she feels the Kardashian name is a “hindrance” to her serious modeling career.

A source told Hollywood Life that Kendall “wants to be known in her own right as a supermodel” and wants to make her own way without her family members.

Kendall feels that being around the Kardashians and being featured regularly on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which has been airing on E! for the past decade, has been hindering her from really breaking through as a serious model because of the assumptions that come with the family name, according to the insider.

“Kendall wants to move away from that scene and be taken seriously as a top model, not as a reality star,” the source continued of Jenner’s alleged plans to distance herself from her famous family members in the name of her career.

However, her latest nearly naked thong selfie upload proves Jenner is very much a Kardashian.

