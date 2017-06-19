Former game show host Bob Barker was hospitalized after he had a nasty slip and fall in the bathroom of his Los Angeles home.

According to TMZ, the incident occurred last week when the former Price Is Right host slipped, fell, and hit his head. The 93-year-old was able to call 911 following the accident, and medical personnel responded to his home. However, the media outlet noted that Barker did not want to be transported to the hospital by ambulance, so he had one of his staffers drive him to the emergency room to be checked out further.

A few routine tests were performed, and Barker was released. He is said to be doing fine now, but the fall was particularly scary for him since it is the second time it happened in as many years.

As the Inquisitr reported, Barker suffered a similar fall in 2015 and was rushed to the emergency room. In that instance, the television personality was going for a morning stroll and ended up tripping on the sidewalk outside of his residence. Some police officers happened to be in the area at that time as they were responding to another call and immediately applied first aid. Paramedics arrived at the scene and took Barker to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was treated for a wound on his head that required stitches.

He did not have any visible injuries following the latest incident.

Barker was a fixture on TV for decades. He hosted End Of The Rainbow, The Family Game and Simon Says. He also served as the host of the game show Truth or Consequences from 1956 to 1974. He is most recognizable though for his time as host of The Price Is Right.

Barker, who is a longtime animal rights activist, ended every single show reminding the public to “Help control the pet population. Have your pets spayed or neutered.” After 19 Daytime Emmy Awards and 35 years of watching gleeful contestants “Come on down” to compete for prizes, Barker retired in 2007. The legendary host handed the reigns over to comedian Drew Carey, who continues to host the popular game show today.

[Featured Image by Katy Winn/AP Images]