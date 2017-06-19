This ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Villain Will Be Worse Than Ramsay Bolton

This Game of Thrones villain promises to be on another level of evil. We’re talking about Euron Greyjoy, Theon and Yara’s usurper of an uncle. Although the character debuted last season, GoT fans will see more of him this upcoming Season 7. And make no doubt about it: Euron Greyjoy is about to be the new most-hated character in the HBO fantasy series.

Pilou Asbæk, the actor playing the role, recently spoke to Empire about his portrayal of the Game of Thrones character. According to the Daily Express, Pilou revealed that fans will see an even creepier and crazier side to Euron Greyjoy this coming season.

“The psychos I’ve encountered have so many different sides to them. So each scene I’ve done with Euron, I pick a new thing I wanna show: ‘This scene I want to be charming. This scene I wanna be a molester. This scene I wanna kill someone.'”

Crazy villains are nothing new to the world of Game of Thrones. First, there was Joffrey Baratheon, the teenage king who had a devil-may-care sadistic fetish. Then there was the ruthless psychopath, Ramsay Bolton, who, among his long list of crimes, killed his own father and fed his own baby brother to the hounds. But according to Pilou, Ramsay is an amateur compared to what fans are about to see with Euron’s new schemes.

“After this season, Ramsay’s gonna look like a little kid.”

#GameofThrones7 Euron Greyjoy star drops the most TERRIFYING spoiler yet – and it involves RAMSAY BOLTONhttps://t.co/DtHFPdZ6U2 pic.twitter.com/gjKKIhDWsh — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) June 18, 2017

Euron Greyjoy is the younger brother of Balon Greyjoy, King of the Iron Islands and father of Theon and Yara Greyjoy. In the GoT series, Euron had been gone for a long time, only to reappear last season. His first order of business was to kill his brother Balon and claim the Salt Throne for himself. He then ordered to kill his nephew and niece, but Theon and Yara fled for their lives and sailed to Daenerys Targaryen, with whom they are now allies.

Fans believe that Euron Greyjoy’s story arc for Season 7 will revolve around an alliance with Cersei Lannister, who had just made herself queen of the Seven Kingdoms following her last son’s death. A photo from an upcoming scene released by Game of Thrones shows Cersei and Jamie Lannister talking to a man who fans think is Euron.

Some fans believe that Cersei and Jamie will have a falling out at some point. If this is true, Euron Greyjoy will be Cersei’s last ally, and it will be easy for him to step in and execute his evil plans. In the past season, he originally wanted to offer Daenerys Targyaran a fleet of ships in exchange for marriage. Now that the scheme has gone bust, will Euron set his eyes on a marriage with Cersei instead?

Game of Thrones Season 7 will premiere on July 16 on HBO.

