‘Shadow Of The Tomb Raider’ Alleged Artwork Leaks Online, Teases New Locations, Different Weapons

Square Enix’s rumored upcoming game, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, is becoming more legit as new details recently emerged online that may have given fans a first look at Lara Croft and her new journey.

Earlier this week, fans of the hit Tomb Raider franchise were treated to an unexpected surprise when concept artwork and logo for the third installment of the game allegedly leaked online.

TAKEOFF Creative, an LA-based marketing studio that creates promotional material for video games, reportedly leaked the official logo and early concept sketches for Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Apparently, the studio has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the gaming industry, including Square Enix and Ubisoft.

On their website, the marketing studio promoted their rumored work on the Shadow of the Tomb Raider and dished on techniques that they used to come up with the concept. They also revealed that their inspiration was highly based on the previous installments to “accurately portray the brand.”

“Through sketches and renders, we explored varying concepts for the Shadow of the Tomb Raider logo and key art. This process consisted of using the different pillars of the game as inspiration to accurately portray the brand.”

Shortly after it was posted online, TAKEOFF Creative immediately took down the leaked images, sparking more speculations that it was indeed accurate. Fortunately, the images already made its way to other websites, particularly on NeoGAF. Fans were quick to express their excitement on the rumored game, especially with the leaked images.

The alleged concept art of Shadow of the Tomb Raider hints various details of the game such as different environments and weapons. In the sketches, Lara Croft can be seen wielding different weapons, including a bow and arrow, spear, machete, small sword, and rope. The female protagonist can also be seen holding something that emits smoke.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider‘s rumored concept art also depicts different locations, including what seemed to be an ancient pyramid. This led fans to believe that the new installment of the franchise might be set in Egypt.

Multiple flashes of lightning can also be seen in the concept art, which may suggest that the in-game world of Shadow of the Tomb Raider might be chaotic

This is not the first time that details about the rumored Shadow of the Tomb Raider leaked online. Last year, Redditor Tripleh280 shared a photo of a man working on what seemed like a presentation while riding a Montreal subway.

Apparently, the presentation accidentally revealed the alleged title of the next game in Lara Croft’s iconic series — Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Square Enix has been quite secretive about the Tomb Raider franchise. In fact, the Japan-based video game giant did not announce anything about the game in E3 2017. However, reports revealed that details about the game will most likely come out later this year.

There were also claims that the Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be released early next year to coincide with the upcoming Tomb Raider movie starring Alicia Vikander on March 16, 2018.

The Shadow of the Tomb Raider is reportedly being developed by Eidos Montréal.

[Featured Image by NeoGAF]