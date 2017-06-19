Bachelor Nation Gets The Inside Scoop From Jamie Otis And Josh Seiter On What Goes On Behind The Scenes

Bachelor Nation is beginning to hear from alumni of the Bachelor franchise of what goes on behind the scenes. Jamie Otis, one of the ladies from Ben Flajnik’s season, is weighing in and revealing what she experienced during her time on the Bachelor and Bachelor Pad set. Josh Seiter, from Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season, is sharing his experience as well.

According to Radar Online, Jamie Otis shared that production is not just there to produce the show but to keep things stirred up. She said they were always telling one what another was doing and what needs to be done about it. Members of production also encourage the cast to make out on camera, and not just with a little PDA. Then add in alcohol flowing freely all day and all night, you have drama that is made to raise the ratings.

Josh Seiter shared that producers will do things like take a piece of someone’s clothing and place it where it will raise questions amongst the cast. Their goal is to create good TV by creating drama. The ratings are the bottom line, not how well the search for love is going for the participants.

Bachelor Nation knows first hand that alcohol is a big factor in the Bachelor franchise. It is on every show, and viewers have seen quite a few inebriated cast members and the drama it has created. The implications being made by both Jamie Otis and Josh Seiter leave some members of Bachelor Nation to ponder the legitimacy of the spin-off shows.

Both Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson have said that they were encouraged to hook up on Bachelor in Paradise. After that, their stories take different paths that end up with filming stopped and everyone sent home. Now DeMario is using any means necessary to clear his name and reputation, while Corinne is sure she has been violated in some way during the seemingly consensual sexual act.

This story is far from over, and Bachelor Nation will need to hold on for a wild ride as the truth comes out. The Bachelor franchise is only successful if the ratings are high, but shouldn’t the integrity of the show be a determining factor as well? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

