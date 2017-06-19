First Lady Melania Trump had her Twitter account scrutinized on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18. Twitter followers wanted to take note of the Father’s Day wishes being issued to President Donald Trump and read between the lines for meaning. As reported by the Inquisitr, President Trump’s oldest child, Don Jr., posted a throwback photo on Twitter of Mr. Trump in a bathrobe circa 1978. Compared to one of Melania’s first modeling photos around the same time as a 7-year-old girl, the dichotomy was interesting.

As seen below, the verified “Melania Trump” Twitter account @FLOTUS published a tweet on Father’s Day at 1:22 p.m., after receiving initial criticism from social media users that Melania hadn’t yet wished her husband a happy Father’s Day. Melania’s short and sweet tweet simply used the #HappyFathersDay hashtag, and tagged @POTUS in the tweet, with a red heart emoji at the end.

However, as seen in photos in the following photo gallery, Melania was busy traveling on Father’s Day, as Mr. and Mrs. Trump, along with their son Barron Trump, returned from Camp David and walked across the South Lawn of The White House on June 18. The first photo shows the trio leaving the White House to board Marine One en route to Camp David on June 17, while the remaining photos show the Trumps coming back home as Barron took a photo of Marine One.

Melania’s Short Father’s Day Twitter Wish Gets 33K Likes – Michelle Obama’s Sweet Tweet For Barack Gets 418K Trump departs the White House for Camp David

President And Mrs Trump Return To White House From Camp David

Melania’s tweet received more than 33,000 likes as of Monday morning.

In comparison, former First Lady Michelle Obama posted the following tweet for former President Barack Obama, which included a throwback photo of Mr. Obama holding their daughters. With more than 418,000 likes, the tweet received more than 10 times the amount of likes on Twitter than Melania’s wish for President Trump.

Michelle’s tweet for Barack was posted at 11:01 a.m. on Father’s Day, only a couple of hours before Melania’s tweet for President Trump, but the disparity is being noted by Twitter users.

Happy #FathersDay @BarackObama. Our daughters may be older and taller now, but they’ll always be your little girls. We love you. pic.twitter.com/SGZMmXaQ3a — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 18, 2017

Beneath Melania’s tweet on Twitter, plenty of arguments are happening in the comments section, with folks comparing Michelle to Melania in a variety of derisive ways. However, not all Twitter users are disparaging Michelle in order to try and elevate Melania, and vice versa.

[Featured Image by Zach Gibson/Getty Images]