Jenelle Evans and David Eason are getting married in just a few months.

On Twitter on Sunday, June 18, the Teen Mom 2 star and mother of three was asked if she had set a date for her upcoming nuptials with Eason, the father of her third child, and in response, she revealed the a date has been set.

“Yes we have! We will announce it soon,” Jenelle Evans explained to the fan.

Jenelle Evans hasn’t disclosed the date quite yet but recently, she told E! News that she and David Eason were planning to get married sometime in early fall of this year. At the same time, Evans discussed the guest list of her upcoming ceremony and revealed that her mother, Barbara Evans, may not be on it. She also confirmed her Teen Mom 2 co-stars, including Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, would not be included.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason became engaged earlier this year, weeks after Evans gave birth to their daughter Ensley, now four months. As fans may recall, Evans announced that she and Eason were engaged on her Instagram page in mid-February and shared a photo from their milestone moment with her fans and followers.

In addition to her daughter Ensley, Jenelle Evans is also mom to seven-year-old Jace and two-year-old Kaiser. Meanwhile, Eason has two older children, as well, the oldest of which has been seen on episodes of Teen Mom 2.

Jenelle Evans began dating David Eason in 2015 after splitting from Nathan Griffith months after getting engaged during a trip to St. Thomas. As fans may recall, Evans and Griffith’s relationship took a turn for the worse immediately after he proposed and two months later, Griffith was arrested and accused of assault.

As for Evans’ romance with Eason, the couple appears to be getting along great, which is a big change from her drama-filled past relationships.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, David Eason, and their co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, tune into the upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom 2, which is set to premiere on MTV sometime this summer.

