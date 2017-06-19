Carrie Underwood Gushes Over Mike Fisher’s Dad Skills After Teasing Baby Number 2

Carrie Underwood shared a seriously sweet Father’s Day message for husband Mike Fisher, shortly after teasing that she and the hockey star are ready for baby number two.

Carrie posted a heart-warming message to her husband of almost seven years on Instagram on June 18, where she called Fisher – with whom she has 2-year-old son Isaiah – an “amazing father.”

Speaking about her son, who celebrated his second birthday in February, Underwood told Fisher on Instagram that their son “wants to do everything you do and go where you go” while calling the Nashville Predators caption “an incredible example of what a father should be.”

“He knows he is loved beyond measure and that you will always be there for him,” Carrie continued of their son in the caption of a black and white photo that showed the two sharing a sweet father/son kiss. “I always knew that you would be an amazing father and you prove me right every day.”

Carrie’s incredibly sweet message for her husband comes after the country superstar has been teasing for months that she and Mike are preparing for baby number 2 and want to give Isaiah a sibling.

Earlier this year, Underwood played coy when asked about her baby plans but did admit to Entertainment Tonight that a sibling for Isaiah could happen at any time.

Carrie told the outlet that she and her husband were “on God’s good timing” when it came to having another baby before she then gushed to Extra that although she and Mike are ready to expand their family by one are not in control of if or when a new baby may join their brood.

When asked about another baby and when she may give Isaiah a sibling, Underwood teased that they were “not in control of things like that” but did appear to offer up a coy smile when it came to discussing having another baby.

But amid all the baby talk and revelations about expanding her family, it sounds like Underwood is actually pretty happy with the way her little family is right now as she couldn’t stop gushing over her son during the interview.

“Our son is absolutely amazing,” Underwood said of her 2-year-old son when asked about her family life now that she’s taking a little time away from the spotlight to be a dedicated wife and mom. “He’s just such a sweet guy and we have a wonderful little family.”

But while Carrie noted that her family is “wonderful” just the way it is, the singer has previously confirmed that she and Fisher would like to have at least one more child.

Last year, Underwood told People that she sees “at least” one more baby entering their family within the next five years while Carrie also teased that she and her brood will be living on the huge sprawling estate she and Mike are currently building up in Tennessee.

What do you think of Carrie Underwood’s incredibly sweet Father’s Day message for husband Mike Fisher for Father’s Day? Do you think she and Mike will welcome another baby into their family soon?

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]