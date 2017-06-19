Gwen Stefani Channels Marilyn Monroe: Here’s The $5 Style Secret To Iconic Blonde Beauty

Gwen Stefani has transformed herself throughout the years, and, in her latest incarnation, Stefani appears to be channeling her inner Marilyn Monroe with her blonde beauty. For those who wish that they could look like Gwen, the singer’s stylist just gave away some of Stefani’s secrets for re-creating those soft, shiny blonde hairstyles for which the songstress has become famed.

Describing Gwen as the “millennial’s Marilyn Monroe,” Elle magazine pointed out that Stefani’s “signature bleached blonde hair has made her iconic.” Although the ways that Gwen has styled her hair have ranged from throwback hair buns to old-time Hollywood waves and frothy curls, her bleached blonde hue has remained, even in Stefani’s quintessential ponytail pose.

And for those thinking that the secret’s in the bleach, you’d be oh so wrong. Gwen has worked with the same hairstylist for years, and Danilo Dixon revealed exactly how to achieve that shiny white blonde hair minus the bleach. Danilo also dished up his tips for changing the look so frequently, along with dipping and even blow-drying dyed hair without disaster.

Turning to Instagram, Stefani herself has been generous in sharing some of her beauty product secrets.

“@Revlon’s #Superlustrous Love That Red, perfect for #globalloveday!” gushed Gwen recently. “#ChooseLove.”

In addition to making her pulled-back ponytail famous, Stefani has become known for her classic hairstyle that shows off her lustrous, flowing locks.

@jamienelson6 u 4 so fly gx

So what’s the trick? Gwen doesn’t neglect the need for regular hair appointments when it comes to changing her natural shade, revealed her hairstylist.

“Gwen’s an Italian girl with wavy brown hair.”

Consequently, to achieve the right blond, Danilo opted for a new product rather than bleach.

“I learned that I could get to a place of achieving the blond that I want, and the quality of hair that we need and want, by using a new product, as opposed to just bleach,” he explained.

And for those who challenge him by claiming it isn’t natural, Danilo has the perfect comeback.

“Of course it is — it’s supernatural,” he retorted.

Beyond staying away from bleach, Stefani’s stylist dished up another secret.

“Leave-in conditioners — that’s really the secret.”

Gwen’s hair expert feels that all that frizz and other damage occurs because “so many people are blow drying and using hot tools.” Consequently, rather than an occasional dab of conditioner, the stylist urges the use of leave-in conditioner throughout the process.

“I’m always telling people to learn how to work with leave-in conditioning at every stage of styling,” he summed up.

Stefani has been known to turn heads by taking the Marilyn Monroe hairstyle to a new level with a touch of extra color. For those who want to try that contrasting color look, Gwen’s stylist has options.

“I use make-up, but for some people I do permanent color,” he revealed. “I also use hair pieces.”

For that look that swings, Danilo opts for a “tassel finish,” which he feels looks best with a blunt cut. For Stefani, that means a graduated color change that he compares to an old-fashioned tie dye appearance.

Getting ready for u Indy #thisiswhatthetruthfeelsliketour Gx

Gwen’s stylist clarified that when it comes to copying her contrasting color look, the options include “very hardcore and crisp and clean” or “a little more tie-dyed, a little blurred on the edges and blended out.” He feels that going for the blended-in look provides “a cooler, softer, contemporary finish.”

For those thinking that it’s way too expensive to look like Stefani, Gwen’s stylist revealed that although he redoes her roots with “a “bleach-free formula he developed just for her,” there’s a very inexpensive secret to recapturing the luscious locks look, noted Today.

And that’s a leave-in conditioner that, with the bonus of a $5 price tag, is the celebrity hairstylist’s secret to shiny, healthy hair. Pantene Pro-V Smoothing Combing Creme, just $5 at Walmart, is Stefani’s “go-to” style secret, according to Today.

Other possible options with even lower price tags are Suave Professionals Keratin Heat Defense Leave in Conditioner, priced at $3 at Walmart, and Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Intensely Smooth Leave-In Conditioning Cream, available for $3 at Bed, Bath & Beyond.

