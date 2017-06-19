Kailyn Lowry announced the results of an ancestry DNA test on Twitter days ago.

As she awaits the birth of her third child, whose father doesn’t appear to be at all involved with the Teen Mom 2 star’s pregnancy, Lowry took to Twitter to reveal that she is 10 percent Scandinavian and 10 percent Italian and Greek. A short time later, Lowry also added that the results weren’t in agreement with what her parents had told her growing up.

As her tweets continued, Kailyn Lowry told her fans and followers that her mind was 100 percent blown and encouraged her fellow Teen Mom 2 star, Chelsea Houska, to look into her own ancestry DNA. She then seemed to have a change of heart when she suddenly suggested that she should try a different company and see if the results were a match.

Kailyn Lowry is currently on vacation in Carolina, Puerto Rico, where she recently tagged herself at the Playa de Isla Verde beach outside of San Juan.

Kailyn Lowry is expecting her third child in a matter of weeks but that hasn’t stopped the longtime reality star from enjoying her summer and soon, after her trip to Puerto Rico comes to an end, she and her sons will head to St. Thomas.

Kailyn Lowry is mom to two boys, 7-year-old Isaac and 3-year-old Lincoln. As fans will recall, Lowry welcomed Isaac with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera as the two filmed for MTV’s 16 & Pregnant and years later, amid filming on Teen Mom 2, the reality star gave birth to her second child while married to Javi Marroquin.

As for Kailyn Lowry’s third baby daddy, Chris Lopez is the man who fathered the child. However, while the two did date for some time, their relationship ended earlier this year before Lowry confirmed her pregnancy to fans at the end of February.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, tune into the upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom 2, which is set to premiere on MTV sometime this summer.

A premiere date for the new season has not yet been set.

