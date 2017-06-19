Is Miley Cyrus’ fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, preparing to let his career take a backseat as Cyrus rejoins the cast of The Voice for Season 13?

According to a new report, Hemsworth is allegedly considering leaving his acting career behind in lieu of a very different role as the husband of Miley Cyrus.

On June 17, OK! Magazine revealed that after Hemsworth’s latest film, Independence Day, bombed at the box office, he’s ready to “settle down and play Mr. Mom” as Cyrus bring home the bacon with her coaching role on The Voice.

Although Liam Hemsworth hasn’t yet announced any such plans, the magazine’s insider claimed he often jokes about not needing to work since Miley Cyrus is “so loaded.” As the outlet explained, Miley Cyrus is said to be worth a whopping $200 million while Hemsworth is worth just $16 million. That said, his alleged thoughts about quitting acting aren’t only due to Cyrus’ success. Instead, the source continued, Hemsworth is finding it hard to land a gig when his brother, Chris Hemsworth, is becoming a big star.

According to OK! Magazine, Miley Cyrus’ mom is currently planning her wedding to Liam Hemsworth as she remains focused on her booming career, which also includes new music. Meanwhile, the magazine’s insider explained, Hemsworth is happy to relax at home and “hold down the fort” as his future wife prepares for her new album and impending tour.

Miley Cyrus joined the cast of The Voice during its 11th season after first appearing on the show as a guest mentor for Christina Aguilera. As fans may recall, Miley Cyrus joined the NBC singing competition alongside Alicia Keys for the first two-male, two-female panel in The Voice history. Since then, the change appears to be permanent and earlier this year, Keys starred on The Voice with Gwen Stefani.

When The Voice returns for Season 13 this fall, Miley Cyrus will be seen alongside Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Jennifer Hudson, who will feature on the show for the very first time as a full-time coach.

No word yet on a premiere date for The Voice Season 13.

