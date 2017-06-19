Ryan Edwards’ Wife Mackenzie Standifer Goes Off On ‘Fakes’ And Narcissists On Twitter

Ryan Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, is extremely upset with someone on Twitter but unfortunately for curious fans, she isn’t saying who.

Over the weekend, as rumors claimed Edwards had exited rehab after about a month-long stay, Standifer took aim at a certain “piece of s***.”

“You can only act like a piece of s*** for so long before it all comes out in the wash,” she wrote to her fans and followers, also adding the hashtag, “Narcissist Awareness Month.”

Standifer’s post came just a short time after MTV released a sneak peek at the upcoming episode of Teen Mom OG, which featured Maci Bookout speaking to a counselor about potentially filing documents to gain custody of her and Ryan Edwards’ 8-year-old son, Bentley. Although Bookout said she wouldn’t file for custody unless she felt it was necessary, she claimed she was prepared to take action if Edwards refused to seek help for his alleged drug addiction.

As fans have seen during recent episodes of the show, Bookout is convinced that her ex-boyfriend’s behavior could result in his death and wants him to get help. She even told her husband, Taylor McKinney, that she would confront him if need be. That said, it was never revealed who prompted Ryan Edwards to seek treatment last month.

Ryan Edwards’ wife also recently shared a couple of re-tweets, the first of which read, “Pray the fakes get exposed.”

In the second, a statement suggested that when people show their true colors, it is a blessing in disguise.

As fans may recall, Ryan Edwards’ wife and ex-girlfriend appeared to have a great relationship with one another just months ago and at the end of last year, Standifer attended Bookout and McKinney’s wedding. She even caught the bouquet during the ceremony just weeks before Edwards proposed.

