Maci Bookout may have faced intense marital drama during an episode of Teen Mom OG earlier this month but on Instagram, she’s all about her family.

After meeting with a counselor in an effort to mend her marriage to husband Taylor McKinney, which she admitted can be hell at times, Maci Bookout surfaced on Instagram where she shared a series of new photos of her children with her many fans and followers.

In her post recent photo, Maci Bookout posted side-by-side photos of her youngest child, 1-year-old Maverick Reed McKinney, and their family dog, a boxer named Bonnie. In the caption of the photo, the reality star and mother of three told her audience that Bonnie “loves her baby boy.”

In another photo, Maci Bookout took a selfie with Maverick Reed, who was sucking on a clear pacifier.

At the end of last month, Maci Bookout and her husband of less than one year, Taylor McKinney, celebrated the birthdays of their two children, 1-year-old son Maverick Reed and 2-year-old daughter Jayde Carter. As fans will recall, the two children were born just one year apart and weeks ago, they were seen enjoying a couple of vanilla cupcakes with one another.

Maci Bookout is also mom to 8-year-old Bentley from her past relationship with Ryan Edwards.

Although Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney’s marriage appeared to be on the rocks just weeks ago on Teen Mom OG, the couple appears to be doing great at the moment and often promote their clothing line, Things That Matter, to their fans and followers on Twitter and Instagram.

In one recent post shared by McKinney in honor of their brand, he applauded his wife for being a great mother to their two kids and her oldest son with Edwards.

To see more of Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, and their co-stars, including Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Amber Portwood, Matt Baier, Farrah Abraham, and Simon Saran, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 6B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

