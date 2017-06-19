Miranda Lambert Had The Best Date Night While Ex-Husband Blake Celebrates Birthday

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton have experienced probably one of the most unforgettable weekends in their lives. The 33-year-old songstress went out on a date with her boyfriend Anderson East while her ex-husband celebrated his 41st birthday with his girlfriend Gwen Stefani. It seems that the two may have finally moved on from each other ever since their controversial divorce in 2015.

What made things controversial was the country charmer’s sudden relationship with the 47-year-old pop star, who also divorced her husband of 14 years, Gavin Rossdale. There were even speculations that the romance of The Voice coaches prompted them to end their respective marriages. Lambert gained sympathy from her fans since it appeared that she was cheated on, but things turned out better for her when she started dating East.

Miranda and Anderson recently watched the concert of U2 in a Louisville stadium. The blonde country belle seemed to have had a blast watching the band with her boyfriend that she used the hashtag best date night on her Instagram post. She captioned the image that shows the band on stage and the crowd: “This changed my life. And my way of thinking. About music & art. About drive & heart. Thank you @u2. I’ll never be the same.”

While Miranda Lambert and Anderson East had a memorable date night, her ex-husband Blake Shelton celebrated his birthday with his loved ones. This will be the second time that the “God Gave Me You” hitmaker will be celebrating his special day with his girlfriend Gwen Stefani. In fact, he gave her a sweet kiss on his birthday which she even shared on Instagram.

According to ET Online, Shelton and Stefani spent a romantic time hanging out on a boat and watching the sunset. Since the country singer’s birthday is also Father’s Day, the No Doubt lead vocalist also shared an adorable photo of her boyfriend giving her dad a big bear hug and kiss.

When Blake was still married to Miranda, he also got the same special treatment from his former wife on his birthdays. The last time that the exes celebrated his birthday, he got a sweet message from her on Instagram. She shared his photo when he was a little boy holding a guitar and captioned it: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my best friend in the whole world! @blakeshelton I love you! (And your dimples!)”

On Blake’s 37th birthday, he told People that he and his wife Miranda will be drinking their face off at the wrap party for The Voice. He also revealed their plans of going back to Oklahoma, which is his home state, for a couple weeks to relax.

“We are going to go home and hang out together and do husband and wife things — the things they do in private,” he said slyly.

It seems that Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton share the same passion for drinking, but things must have changed through the years. Inquisitr previously reported the two most important things in her life now are dogs and music. The award-winning singer told Cody Alan of CMT After Midnight that she needs someone who would share her interests or else things wouldn’t work out in their relationship. It seems she found that quality in Anderson East.

“Obviously meeting someone it’s like, ‘Hey, would you like to meet my seven rescue dogs?’ It’s not normal,” Lambert said. “So, anybody that’s friends with me knows they have to love my dogs, or they’re not friends with me anymore. It’s been fun to watch [Anderson] fall in love with rescue dogs more because they pretty much run my life.”

