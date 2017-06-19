Farrah Abraham shared a family photo of herself, her daughter Sophia, and her father Michael on Instagram on Sunday and was quickly faced with backlash.

After posting the photo on social media, which featured her 8-year-old child wearing a leather jacket and red lipstick, the Teen Mom OG star was met with controversy after her fans and followers began to complain about Sophia’s appearance.

Following the June 18 photo share, a fan asked Farrah Abraham if her daughter was wearing lipstick and claimed she was possibly trying to destroy “every single human” around her. Another fan suggested that “poor” Sophia was likely hot and miserable in her jacket.

According to a third fan, Farrah Abraham has taught her young daughter that she simply isn’t as pretty without her eyebrows waxed and her makeup applied. The fan went on to remind her fellow commenters that Abraham had reportedly put mascara on Sophia when she was a baby, waxed her eyebrows when she was just 3-years-old, and tweezed her eyebrows as she slept.

Sophia was also allegedly “pushed” into a modeling career at a young age and taught that appearances are everything by her reality star mother, who faced rumors of a pregnancy earlier this month.

A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Jun 18, 2017 at 2:39pm PDT

In addition to fans commenting about Sophia’s Father’s Day attire, they also slammed Farrah Abraham for not keeping up with her hair extensions. As fans can see from the photo above, the reality star’s actual hair is seen on top of her long, blonde extensions.

In other Farrah Abraham news, the Teen Mom OG star faced rumors of a pregnancy earlier this month after her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Simon Saran, posted a photo of her seemingly sporting a baby bump on his Twitter page and later confirmed to Hollywood Life that she was expecting her second child.

A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Jun 14, 2017 at 3:53pm PDT

To see more of Farrah Abraham, Simon Saran, and their co-stars, including Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Amber Portwood, and Matt Baier, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 6B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]