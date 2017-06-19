Finsbury Park Mosque Attack Footage: Suspect Shouts ‘Kill Me, Kill Me’ As Worshippers Pin Him To The Ground

Footage showing the tense aftermath of the Finbury Park Mosque terror attack has been released, showing the white van driver shouting “kill me, kill me” as a crowd of worshippers pinned him to the ground, as reported by Daily Mail. In the 50-second video, a group of bystanders can be seen dragging the suspect across the road while those who have been injured lay strewn around them. The suspect — clean-shaven and wearing a white shirt — is seen struggling for purchase as the crowd tries to restrain him.

As reported by the Inquisitr, one person has been killed and 10 more injured after a white van plowed into a congregation of worshippers outside the Muslim Welfare House — not too far away from the famous north London mosque. The driver reportedly shouted “I’m going to kill all Muslims” as he drove through the gatherers.

Deputy assistant commissioner Neil Basu praised the worshipers for showing restraint and for delivering the suspect to the police station unharmed. The suspect reportedly said “I did my bit” after he stopped struggling for escape.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

“The driver of the van – a man aged 48 – was found detained by members of public at the scene and then arrested by police in connection with the incident,” a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said.

The driver has been taken to the hospital as a precaution and will be under the custody of the police once he has been discharged, as reported by the Independent. He will also be undergoing a mental health assessment in due time.

It’s been reported that the Finsbury Park Mosque attack occurred a little after midnight just as the congregation finished Ramadan evening prayers. Witnesses said a crowd of worshippers had gathered to help an elderly man who collapsed on the ground at a nearby bus stop when the vehicle suddenly appeared.

A spokesperson said the police were alerted to a “major incident” at 12:20 a.m.

Some witness claim that three men were found inside the van before the two left the driver to do the dirty work. Some also claim that the driver stabbed victims with a knife. The police, however, said they found nothing to confirm witness reports.

Scotland Yard said an investigation is being carried out by Counter Terrorism Command while extra police officers have been deployed to ensure that Muslim worshippers are safe during Ramadan.

The London Ambulance Service’s deputy director, Kevin Bate, said ambulances and special response teams were deployed to the scene of the Finsbury Park Mosque attack.

[Featured Image by Carl Court/Getty Images]