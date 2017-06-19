Amber Portwood Shares Racy Selfie On Instagram And Twitter Amid Matt Baier Split

Amber Portwood may be in the midst of filming Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars with her ex-fiancé, Matt Baier, but that doesn’t mean her social media accounts have gone silent. In fact, Portwood has been extremely active on social media in recent days.

As she attempts to salvage her relationship with Matt Baier, who she was supposed to marry in October of this year, Amber Portwood continues to promote a healthy body image on Twitter and Instagram.

On June 18, the Teen Mom OG star took to Instagram to post a photo of herself in bed with nothing but a blanket covering her breasts. In the caption, she said that jealous people were insecure and encouraged her fans and followers to spread love, not hate. Portwood also shared the same photograph on her Twitter page.

Although Amber Portwood disabled the comments on her Instagram page, fans weighed in on the post on Twitter and many fans slammed the longtime reality star, claiming that in addition to the photo seemingly having a filter, which she claimed she didn’t use, Portwood has also gotten plastic surgery.

According to many fans, Amber Portwood has no right to encourage people to love their bodies when she reportedly didn’t love her own and opted to change it with plastic surgery.

Amber Portwood didn’t respond to the online controversy over her reported plastic surgery. Instead, she re-tweeted messages from fans who agreed with her statements and complimented her frame.

On June 17, Amber Portwood posted another photo of herself on Instagram and Twitter, confirming she was in California and thanking fans for their sweet comments.

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier have had an up and down relationship in recent months and soon, fans will get to see whether their relationship is salvageable on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

To see more of Amber Portwood, Matt Baier, and their co-stars, including Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Farrah Abraham, and Simon Saran, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 6B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

