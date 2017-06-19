WWE Rumor: The Undertaker Vs. Roman Reigns Rematch Set For ‘SummerSlam’

Last week, we learned that Roman Reigns will make a big announcement regarding his SummerSlam plans on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Some think that the announcement will involve Roman challenging John Cena to a match at this August’s event, others think that it’ll lead to Braun Strowman’s return. However, there’s one name that people haven’t mentioned, and that’s The Undertaker.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE will attempt to “plant the seed” for a Roman Reigns vs. Undertaker rematch on tonight’s Raw. The publication also notes that the match isn’t a lock, however, they do want fans to believe that they’re going to see Reigns vs. Undertaker this coming August.

Undertaker, who main-evented this year’s WrestleMania with Roman Reigns, apparently retired following his loss to the ex-Shield member. But, also according to the Observer, WWE wants to make this year’s SummerSlam as big as possible, which means that they’re reaching out to some of the “part timers” about appearing at the event.

As of this writing, we don’t know what Roman Reigns will be doing at next month’s Great Balls of Fire show, as WWE hasn’t publicly announced his opponent for the show. We know that Braun Strowman is cleared to return to action, so Braun could very well interrupt Roman before he’s able to challenge The Undertaker, but before he’s interrupted, he’ll “plant the seed” for their rematch. So, we could end up seeing Reigns vs. Strowman at next month’s show and Reigns vs. Undertaker in August.

If the SummerSlam announcement has nothing to do with The Undertaker, then Reigns will likely challenge the winner of the Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe match. It has been reported that WWE wants to do Lesnar vs. Reigns at next year’s WrestleMania, so if they go with Lesnar vs. Reigns in August, that could indicate that they’ve changed their plan.

It total, WWE is teasing three big announcements this week — Seth Rollins is going to make a big announcement on Sports Center, which will presumably be that he’s on the cover of this year’s WWE video game, Daniel Bryan is going to make a big SummerSlam announcement on Tuesday’s SmackDown, and Roman Reigns is going to make his big SummerSlam announcement. So, it should be an interesting week for WWE.

