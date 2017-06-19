9-Year-Old Celine Tam Drops Jaws On ‘America’s Got Talent’ By Singing Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’

Celine Dion’s hit song, “My Heart Will Go On” has been covered numerous times over the years.

Long before the era of YouTube and social media even began, this song was undoubtedly performed at concerts, recitals, and talent shows all over the world. The musical score complemented by Celine Dion’s empowering vocals has pulled heartstrings and yanked tears from the eyes of moviegoers for decades now thanks to the classic 1997 film, Titanic, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

However, there is a relatively short list of covers and renditions of “My Heart Will Go On” that come very close to duplicating the heartwarming, emotional impact that Celine Dion created herself when she reportedly recorded the song within a single take.

Nine-year-old Celine Tam may have added her performance of the song on a recent episode of America’s Got Talent to that list.

As shown in the video, young Celine won over the hearts of viewers, audience members, and even the judges as soon as she walked out on stage. She essentially gave a clue about the artist of the song she would be singing when she inadvertently proved her parents’ admiration of Celine Dion. They apparently named her Celine and her younger sister (who was shown held in her father’s arms backstage) Dion.

Perhaps one of the most adorable moments of the clip is when she is about to get into the climax of the song, but quickly glances off-stage to her father. The camera crew was apparently on top of their game, because they quickly cut to her father who seemed to be giving her a nod of approval and that was when the tears and cheers started flying.

Young Celine Tam was able to beautifully master the high notes of “My Heart Will Go On” with the same type of thunderous passion that made the original Celine Dion hit so powerful and memorable in the first place.

9 Year Old Celine Tam Stuns Judges On America’s Got Talent With ‘My Heart Will Go On’ https://t.co/QrCJBmDV4Z pic.twitter.com/9RkwsZ1KIK — Willaim (@william_stefans) June 18, 2017

Wow! Talents are everywhere!Leak: 9-Year-Old Celine Tam Stuns Crowd with “My Heart Will Go On” – Ame… https://t.co/KV0Ivd4tcN via @YouTube pic.twitter.com/bU9kfVmYlc — Syed Mubarak (@Syedap) June 18, 2017

Her passion was matched by the thunderous cheers and applause delivered by the audience as she wrapped up her performance and stood there expressing her sincere gratitude to the crowd. Toward the end of the clip, you can even see the impact that she had on the judges, including a shocked Simon Cowell and a standing ovation from Howie Mandel.

Until Avatar changed history with its blockbuster success in 2010, Titanic wore the crown for being the highest-grossing movie of all time. It should not be surprising, then, why “My Heart Will Go On” has experienced similar success in the world of music.

According to AXS, the song debuted in the No. 1 slot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with 360,000 units sold. After the film was released and moviegoers were finally able to experience “My Heart Will Go On” within the movie that inspired it, the Oscar-winning and multiple Grammy-winning song reportedly became the best-selling single in the world. With over 15 million copies sold, it is still considered one of the top best-selling singles of all time.

The Oral History of Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’: Controversies, Doubts & ‘Belly Pains’ In the Studio https://t.co/tCw4pTtmjh pic.twitter.com/EsPmZpQWUu — Matt Davio (@MissTrade) May 26, 2017

It is still not clear as to how far Celine Tam will go within the competition side of America’s Got Talent. However, with over 7.3 million views (and counting) of her performance of Celine Dion’s hit song on YouTube since it was first posted Friday, it is clear that the world has not seen the last of Celine Tam.

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP]