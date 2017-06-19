Ivan Fandino: Spanish Matador Is Gored To Death

Ivan Fandino, a legendary Spanish matador, has died from injuries he suffered when he was gored by a bull on Saturday. Fandino slipped on his cape, causing his feet to become tangled, during a performance in a festival in France. The animal hit him, sending him skyward before he fell to the ground, according to a report from the BBC. The 36-year-old is the first matador to die in this kind of event in France in nearly 100 years. French media reported that he suffered wounds to his lungs, heart, and kidneys and then, during his trip to the hospital, suffered a heart attack. He had been performing as a matador for 12 years.

The gravely injured animal was put down, and the Humane Society International is calling for a ban to bullfighting in France, according to a report from The Washington Post.

“For the 1,000 bulls brutally killed in French bullfights every year, every single fight is a tragedy in which they have no chance of escaping a protracted and painful death. Bloodsports like this should be consigned to the history books, no one should lose their life for entertainment, human or animal.”

Fandino won an earlier fight in which he cut off the bull’s ear.

Ivan had been injured twice before. The first time was in Bayonne, France, when he was knocked unconscious. The second time was in 2015 when a bull threw him into the air in Pamploma, Spain. Fandino is the second Spanish matador to die during a performance in the last 11 months. The other incident involved Victor Barrio, who died from wounds sustained from being gored by a bull last July.

Bullfighting remains a very popular event in Spain. News.com.au reports that hundreds of shows take place in Spain every year, and they are attended by some of the country’s 6 million fans. It is viewed as an important part of their culture. Objections to the sport have increased recently, however, with protests taking place just last month in Madrid. A 2010 ban on bullfighting was overturned last year, declaring it part of Spain’s cultural heritage.

[Featured Image by Francisco Seco/AP Images]