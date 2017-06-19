Bill O’Reilly Has Promised Again That The Story Behind His Firing Will Make Headlines

Bill O’Reilly spoke to a crowd of fans in Westbury, New York, on Saturday, June 17, vowing once again to reveal the truth behind his firing from Fox News. According to O’Reilly, the forces at work that caused his ousting from Fox News are also the ones seeking to undermine President Donald Trump.

“In the weeks to come, there will be a bunch of news stories that will explain what happened and why it happened. It’s pretty grisly. It’s pretty nasty. It has to do with far-left progressive organizations that are bent on destroying anybody with whom they disagree, including the president.”

The comments were made during the relaunch of O’Reilly’s tour that has been named, “The Spin Stops Here Tour.” The show is a combination of O’Reilly’s brand of conservative commentary with bad jokes. The launch was a doubleheader of events that rebooted the tour after O’Reilly was fired in April over allegations of sexual harassment and the revelation of the settlements paid to his accusers.

Dennis Miller has joined Bill O’Reilly on his tour; the pair have been tour companions since 2011 when Miller took over the spot left vacant when Glenn Beck stepped down. Miller spoke to the crowd, using jokes that were targeted at familiar conservative favorites such as Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi. He also spoke to the crowd about Trump, giving him a huge response when he spoke about the hacking allegations.

“Do I think the election was hacked? I don’t give a s**t. If it was, I’m glad they picked him.”

Jesse Watters had also been scheduled to join the show, but because Watters is still a Fox News on-air talent, the network quashed the agreement. Watters had previously been on the tour in March at a show that as held in Omaha. In early May, 2017, O’Reilly had been actively promoting Watters as joining the tour, however, Fox News refused to allow the co-host of The Five to participate in the tour.

At Saturday’s show, Bill broke the news to the crowd, telling them that Fox “didn’t want him [Watters] to go.” The news drew groans from the nearly fully packed theater.

The show wasn’t just filled with fans of Bill O’Reilly and his brand of rhetoric, but also die-hard Trump fans as well. Attendees saw several of the signature red baseball hats that were festooned with the Trump slogan “Make America Great Again.”

Since O’Reilly was fired, he has been doing regular podcasts on his website. He told the crowd that he expects to add other famous conservative figures such as Laura Ingraham and Bernie Goldberg to his roster. He has also been fielding interest and recruitment offers from networks that compete with Fox News, including Newsmax and One America News.

When the show was closing, a fan asked if Bill O’Reilly might consider creating a new conservative outlet to compete with Fox News. O’Reilly noted that the Fox brand was extremely strong with a lot of talent in their stable. Additionally, according to O’Reilly, “you need about $200 million” to break into that game. Still, he thinks that someone will do something to compete with Fox.

There was also a small group of four protestors who were holding signs that called O’Reilly a serial sexual harasser. They also had placed signs near the road that led to the theatre telling people not to attend the showing. An online petition to get O’Reilly to cancel his show has gathered almost 50,000 signatures.

[Featured Image by Jim Cooper/AP Images]