Blac Chyna Snubs Tyga As She Celebrates Father’s Day At Disneyland With Rob Kardashian

Exes Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian managed to celebrate his first Father’s Day together as they took baby Dream to Disneyland.

Both Rob and Chyna took to social media to share photos and videos of their day together at the Happiest Place on Earth. The parents posted videos of Dream on Snapchat as well as photos on Instagram. Chyna even shared a family photo complete with Minnie Mouse as she wished Rob a happy first Father’s Day.

Chyna’s followers commented on the post as they said they’re glad the pair can co-parent baby Dream. The 29-year-old’s son, King Cairo, was not in attendance, however, as he spent the day with his father. Tyga took to Instagram to post a video of himself with King Cairo, as he stated the little boy is the best thing that ever happened to him.

Fans did not miss the fact that Chyna only gave Kardashian a shoutout online as she opted to not wish Tyga a happy Father’s Day. Chyna’s followers defended her by stating the rapper did not wish her a happy Mother’s Day last month. In fact, Tyga took to Instagram to honor his own mother, but left out the mother of his only child.

Happy Fathers Day @robKardashian ????

Despite the drama, it appears Rob and Chyna had a fun day celebrating together at Disneyland. Fans took notice of how happy they both looked in the photos as they commented on Blac Chyna’s post.

“Amid all the stupid rumors so good to see you all together and looking (sic) hapi.”

E! News covered the trip as the site reported the trio “were all smiles” during their day together. The article went on to say that Rob seems to have had a blast celebrating with Chyna by his side despite their rocky past. In fact, the 30-year-old Kardashian took to Instagram to thank the theme park for such an awesome day.

Thank You @disneyland for the best first Father's Day trip with my baby ????????????

After their Disney day ended, Rob then posted a photo of little Dream ready for bed. He said his baby is going to sleep good tonight following her busy Father’s Day weekend. It seems Rob is turning out to be a hands-on dad as he proves he’s dedicated to spending time with his daughter.

After Rob and Chyna’s wedding was called off several months ago, it was reported he was not allowed to be alone with his 7-month-old baby. Cosmo reported on the drama as sources said Rob was a mess following his and Chyna’s split.

However, it appears the rough patch is in the past as Rob continues to focus on his health and spend quality time with Dream — and with Blac Chyna apparently.

