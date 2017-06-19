‘GTA 6’ Might Debut As Late As 2024, Says Veteran Gaming Analyst

Rockstar Games has a reputation for avoiding half-baked gaming titles. Over the years, the acclaimed developer has released one fine game after another, with each title being so refined, they practically become instant classics. If an industry analyst is proven right, however, there is a good chance that Rockstar might be baking the next Grand Theft Auto title, GTA 6, way too long in the oven.

GTA 6 has been around in the rumor mill for years, with speculations about the game emerging left and right. Despite innumerable predictions about the game, however, Rockstar has managed to keep everything about GTA 6 secret, and not a single detail about the upcoming game has been leaked. There is no doubt that Grand Theft Auto 6 would make it to shelves in the future. The franchise, after all, is arguably Rockstar’s most valuable and lucrative asset. What really remains to be seen, however, is the actual release date for the upcoming title.

For a while, it appeared that GTA 6 would be making an appearance in 2016. As it turned out, however, Rockstar’s AAA 2016 title was Red Dead Redemption 2 instead, yet another excellent franchise that has been long in the tooth for years. Thus, this year began, and E3 2017 passed, and not a single mention of Grand Theft Auto 6 has been spoken by the developer.

According to veteran gaming analyst Michael Pachter, however, Rockstar Games is actually having some trouble in developing its AAA titles at a satisfactory timeline. According to the noted gaming analyst, it would not be surprising at all if Grand Theft Auto 6 gets delayed until 2024, considering the current pace of Rockstar’s progress. This, of course, would correspond to a 10-year gap between GTA 5 and GTA 6, which is far longer than anything seen in the franchise before.

Then again, Pachter might actually have a point in his GTA 6 release date prediction. After all, the franchise is alive and well despite the aging GTA 5, due to the popularity of Grand Theft Auto Online, which plays host to millions of paying players. Thus, in a lot of ways, Rockstar might not really be pushing itself with regards to the release of GTA 6.

Apart from this, the GTA online community is alive and well despite GTA 5‘s age. As could be seen in the activities in online platforms such as Reddit, the game remains popular up to this day, with millions of players still accessing the title on a daily basis.

With this in mind, it appears that those eagerly waiting for GTA 6 would be wise to stock up on more patience. The wait for the next title might really just be halfway through.

[Featured Image by Rockstar Games]