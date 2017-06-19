Paul George Trade Rumors: Indiana Pacers Want To Move Fast In Trade Negotiations

Paul George trade rumors are ramping up very quickly. On Sunday night, June 18, it was indicated that the Indiana Pacers want to trade George quickly in order to move on with rebuilding the franchise. This was confirmed by a new report from NBA analyst Zach Lowe, who has been posting a lot about NBA rumors that have involved the Pacers this offseason. While he didn’t provide the names of the teams that are talking with the Pacers about acquiring George, it appears that there could be a high number of them.

Earlier on Sunday, the surprising news was revealed that a Paul George trade might be necessary for the franchise. George announced plans to opt out of his contract during the 2018 free agency period, possibly with the intent to sign with a team like the Los Angeles Lakers. It means that the Pacers need to deal George now or risk losing him next summer for nothing in return. It’s an unenviable position for any front office to be in, but the demand for George should remain very high.

In 75 games with the Pacers this season, George averaged 23.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. He also shot 46.1 percent from the field, 39.3 percent from three-point range, and an impressive 89.8 percent from the free throw line. Those are numbers that any team would like to have from their starting small forward during the 2017-18 NBA season.

The Cavaliers reportedly are willing to talk trade with the Pacers without a long-term commitment from Paul George.https://t.co/Fw3cdJhPae pic.twitter.com/EeNKEawoxW — NESN (@NESN) June 19, 2017

Teams that have already been linked to the Indiana Pacers and these Paul George trade rumors are the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, and Portland Trail Blazers. It was even mentioned that a Cavs trade could be possible without a long-term commitment from George. That might be an important part of any negotiations that the Pacers have over the next week because not a lot of teams are going to feel that same way. Celtics general manager Danny Ainge may want George to accept that player option to make the contract worth two years.

Why the Pacers are reportedly looking to trade Paul George quickly, but other teams appear expectedly “skittish” https://t.co/AhoBYlD78P — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) June 19, 2017

The Pacers aren’t going to have a lot of negotiating power in a deal for George, simply because he may not want to play for any team but the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018. That makes this, at best, a player rental for a team agreeing to a deal with the Pacers. While that’s something that some franchises might be willing to do, others might balk at giving up too many young assets for one year from the veteran. NBA fans should expect that there will be a lot of new Paul George trade rumors soon, and that if these reports are to be believed, the Indiana Pacers will also deal him very soon.

[Featured Image by Andy Lyons/Getty Image]