‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 2: What We Know And What We Want To Know [Spoilers]

Season 1 of The Handmaid’s Tale was a rousing success and left fans hanging in the best of ways. There is so much we want to know. Luckily, there are also a few things about Season 2 that have been confirmed. Let’s take a quick look at both.

Warning: Spoilers ahead. If you haven’t finished watching Season 1 of The Handmaid’s Tale and don’t want anything spoiled for you, stop reading now.

We have to start with the end – more specifically with how Season 1 ended. Offred has been put in a van and is being taken somewhere. But where? Was this arranged by Nick? He seemed to know where she was going, but does that mean he is having her taken somewhere she will be safer or is she going somewhere worse than where she has been living? Which side are the drivers of the van on? Are they really part of the resistance? And speaking of Nick, is he done with her? She is pregnant with his baby, is he planning to meet up with her somewhere else?

Speaking of Nick, another subject we hope, and expect, to be further explored in Season 2 of The Handmaid’s Tale is the little love triangle in which Offred has found herself. She still loves Luke and they share a child she is desperate to find, but she has feelings for Nick too. Are they real? How will carrying his baby affect how she feels about him?

And speaking of her pregnancy, what will happen to her baby after it’s born. In the world of The Handmaid’s Tale, the child doesn’t really belong to the woman who gives birth to it. But who would be given custody of it? The Waterfords?

This is only the tip of the iceberg. Many, many other questions occupy the minds of fans. While we won’t have answers until Season 2 of The Handmaid’s Tale, we do know this.

We know that Margaret Atwood will be heavily involved in Season 2. The author of The Handmaid’s Tale was involved in the first season as well. Showrunner Bruce Miller told The Hollwood Reporter that they “have had and continue to have extensive, deep and really fun discussions about what would happen in the future, what happens next.” Asked whether they will collaborate more going forward he said this.

“There’s more collaboration for a couple of reasons; one is that we don’t have a text that was written stating specifically what happens next (although we have a sense of some of the things that might happen next because of the “historical notes” section that takes place after the conclusion of the Offred story). So through that you get a little bit of a sense, but absolutely. We had a working relationship so we’ve been working much more closely and having those discussions for longer.”

[Featured Image by Hulu]