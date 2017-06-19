Brandi Glanville Avoids LeAnn Rimes And Eddie Cibrian, ‘RHOBH’ Alum Predicts Couple To Split In 3 Years

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian kept their distance from Brandi Glanville at their son’s 8th grade graduation last Thursday. A new report revealed that the Glanville and her boyfriend made sure to sit on the opposite side to avoid Rimes and Cibrian. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum also recently predicted that her ex-husband will eventually leave Rimes in three years.

According to Daily Mail, LeAnn Rimes, Eddie Cibrian, and Brandi Glanville were all in attendance at Mason’s 8th grade graduation last week. On Instagram, Rimes wrote that he was blessed to be a stepmom to such a beautiful kid like Mason.

“So proud of this beautiful kiddo! Congrats to our Mas Man for graduating 8th grade! So blessed to be his stepmom and forever cheer him on,” she captioned a photo of her and Cibrian with Mason.

Meanwhile, Glanville also shared her own photo of Mason, 14, and Jake, 10.

“My little men! Somebody is getting ready for high school They grow so fast enjoy them while you can!” she wrote.

Glanville came to Mason’s graduation with her boyfriend Donald ‘DJ’ Friese, whom she met last September through Tinder. The couple reportedly made an effort to sit the opposites side as Rimes and Cibrian to keep from running into them.

Brandi Glanville and Eddie Cibrian ended their marriage in 2009 after being together for eight years. Prior to the split, several publications claimed that Cibrian had an affair with Leann Rimes, who was at that time married to Dean Shemeret. Two years later, Cibrian married Rimes in 2011.

Although it has been years since the divorce, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum admitted that her relationship with Cibrian is still “a little rocky.” During an appearance on E! News’ Daily Pop, via Us Weekly, Glanville revealed that there is still a lot of craziness happening even if they have both moved on.

In the interview, Glanville also predicted that Cibrian and Rimes’ relationship would end soon after they reach the 10-year mark in their marriage. She claimed that her relationship with Cibrian might improve if that happened, thinking she will never have to see Rimes again.

“I think when the 10-year mark [of their marriage] comes and he leaves her and takes half her stuff, we’ll all be good together because they won’t even be related. If she doesn’t have a kid with him, then we don’t ever have to see her again,” he said.

Glanville claimed that after three years, Cibrian would eventually leave the country singer taking half of everything she owns. Rimes representatives did not respond to the publication’s request for comment.

