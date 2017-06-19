Kourtney Kardashian Is A Splitting Image Of Kim Kardashian In Instagram Pic, And How She Snubbed Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian posted a picture of herself on Instagram in which she looked just like her sister, Kim Kardashian. And needless to say, her fans reacted.

“Thought u were Kim for a sec???? gorg kourt????,” said a fan.

“So pretty,” said another.

Hopefully, Kourtney Kardashian will take this comparison with Kim Kardashian as a compliment.

Kourtney Kardashian’s fans have often complimented her on her “natural” look, as opposed to most members of the Kardashian family, who have allegedly had plastic surgery.

However, there were some other fans that pointed out that Kourtney Kardashian has had surgery, although not specifying where.

But when it comes to celebrities, and the way they are scrutinized in the media, the rumors of plastic surgery would never really go away.

Away from the topic of her looks, what was more noticeable was that Kourtney Kardashian did not wish Scott Disick a happy Father’s Day, even though Kris Jenner did so on her Instagram and Kim Kardashian posted pictures of Kanye West with her kids. Looks like despite having three kids together, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have not been able to keep their differences aside.

This probably has something to do with the fact that Scott Disick can’t have enough of “bikini-clad” girls, even after the show he put on at Cannes this year, the Daily Mail has reported.

✌????days ago A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 16, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

According to the publication, after his on and off romance with Bella Thorne, Scott Disick was seen with a bunch of women in Las Vegas once again. And it has been reported that Kourtney Kardashian isn’t very happy with the way things are going with Scott Disick.

If sources are to be believed, Kourtney Kardashian is pondering over the next action she needs to take for her family and it’s not going to be easy, given Scott Disick’s drinking and philandering. However, it may come as a relief to Kourtney Kardashian that Scott isn’t really dating anyone in particular.

i can make you put your phone down. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 14, 2017 at 2:48pm PDT

The Inquisitr has reported that Scott Disick has been very mean to Kourtney in the past, and it would be very hard for her look past these faults and move on.

Do you think Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick will get back together for the sake of their kids? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]