Amber Rose Twerks And Admits She Loves Trolling People In Latest Social Media Posts

Amber Rose has been causing quite the controversy lately as she shares racy images to her social media. However, the 33-year-old self-proclaimed feminist took to Instagram to explain herself as she stated she loves “trolling” people.

Rose shared a video of herself dancing in a Fashion Nova outfit with a caption explaining her recent behavior.

“When ur a down to earth South Philly Chick but you love trolling and pissing people off on purpose because ur A little crazy and it turns you on.”

She deactivated the comment section on the post as it seems she did not want to hear the public’s opinion. With over 1.4 million views, Rose would have no doubt received a lot of negative reactions as well as support from her followers. One day prior to stating she enjoys trolling people, Amber shared another Fashion Nova video.

This time, she’s seen wearing pink shorts as she twerks on a bed. Amber’s caption for this video is a bit more NSFW as she references male body parts. It seems the mother of one truly does love messing with people as she continues to post raunchy and highly controversial images.

Earlier this week, Amber shared a meme implying she hasn’t been intimate with anyone this year. Fans are assuming this means she did not have sex with ex-boyfriend Val Chmerkovskiy, whom she dated for about five months, according to Us Weekly.

???? A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jun 3, 2017 at 9:41pm PDT

Of course, the meme wasn’t the first time Amber’s Instagram posts made headlines this month. Rose posted a bottomless photo of herself earlier in June in promotion of her annual SlutWalk. Us Weekly reported on the drama surrounding her nude photo as the article states the social media platform quickly removed it.

“Rose also shared the NSFW snap on Instagram, though the photo-sharing service quickly removed it as it violated the no-nudity policy.”

Amber then posted a response to the photo’s deletion as she shared a video of herself rolling her eyes. She said she really didn’t care her post was taken down because media outlets had already picked up the photo. Rose then added the hashtag “bring back the bush” as she made reference to her pubic hair.

Obviously, Amber does not mind what haters have to say as she routinely makes headlines with her racy posts. In fact, she even laughs along with the public as they comment on her photos.

???? I'm so done with ya'll Lol #baldheadscallywag #bringbackthebush ???????????? A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jun 10, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

Rose boasts over 15 million Instagram followers, and her racy posts may be to thank for the high number. She was sure to get a large audience for her latest Fashion Nova ads as she chose controversial captions for these videos. It seems Amber truly knows how to work her audience as her antics keep her in the headlines and keep the money rolling in.

[Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images]