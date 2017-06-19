Bali Rumors Are True: Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo Were On Holiday, But Not Together

Looks like the SongSong Couple were in Bali. Last week, social media was flooded with posts claiming that Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo spent time in Bali. Users had posted redacted images of the South Korean duo, which called into question the veracity of the photographs. However, now, new evidence has come to light.

Chinese news outlet Sina.com has confirmed that the two South Korean actors indeed spent a week-long vacation in Bali. The news website showed photographs of both actors (separately) at the Bali Ngurah Rai International Airport checking in to take a return flight to South Korea—just two days apart from each other.

While Song Joong-ki boarded the June 12 flight, Song Hye-kyo took the flight on June 15. Coincidentally, Song Joong-ki’s Battleship Island press conference at Seoul was also held on June 15.

According to a recent report by the Inquisitr, the couple, during the Bali trip, was accompanied by close friends, including the likes of Kris Gap, who had also posted photographs and videos of Bali on his Instagram account.

Fans of both the actors are hoping that the celebrity duo will announce their engagement this year. But this was refuted by the talent agencies of both the stars.

“It is true she went to Bali but it was for a project meeting. We confirmed that she did not meet with Song Joong-ki,” Song Hye-kyo’s agency UAA explained, according to a report by Yonhap.

Song Joong Ki’s agency Blossom Entertainment too denied that the pair were at Bali together and said that the actor went on a personal trip and that it has nothing to do with spending time with Song Hye-kyo. “Song Joong-ki went on a trip to Bali with his friends before promotions for his movie started. He just went on a personal vacation. He did not know of Song Hye Kyo’s plans,” a spokesperson told All K-Pop.

First Korean News about their Bali trip. But they didn't confirm if they're together.. ????#songsongcouple ???? pic.twitter.com/k8pgoo0gVt — MabzyMabz ???? (@SongSongSyrup) June 18, 2017

This seems a little unbelievable, considering both actors are known to be good friends.

Rumors of their relationship began in 2016 when the pair came together to star in the K-drama Descendants of the Sun. The military romance became a massive success, making Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo the iconic duo.

The chemistry between Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo was realistic in a way that made people think that the couple was dating in real life. Oddly enough, both the actors were also spotted spending time in New York last year. On multiple occasions, the pair was seen wearing matching attire, bracelets, and watches. However, at the time, the duo responded to the relationship rumors, stating that they were nothing more than good friends.

Considering the recent turn of events, fans can’t help but wonder how Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo did not know each other’s travel plans to Bali.

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-joon, Joel Ryan/Invision/AP Images]