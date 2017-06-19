Kim Kardashian’s Father’s Day Throwback Picture Is To Die For

Kim Kardashian has never shied away from talking about her relationship with her father, Robert Kardashian. And on Father’s Day, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a very adorable picture of herself with her dad.

“God I am so lucky you were my dad. I remember right before you passed away I thanked you for everything u taught me & I told u I would raise my kids with everything I learned from you, whenever that time would come. Well I kept my promise dad! Thank you for being the best!” she captioned the photo.

Of course, her fans couldn’t stop gushing about the photograph.

“Beautifully said Kim????,” said one.

“@kimkardashian seriously..I don’t post socially on Facebook..but that’s so sad yet so beautiful..I’m a daddy’s girl????made me cry…” said another.

Kim Kardashian also posted several pictures of Kanye West with her kids and thanked her husband for being a “good dad.”

In the Kardashian clan, it wasn’t just Kim Kardashian who took to social media to celebrate Father’s Day. Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the family, posted a lovely family picture too. She wished her son Rob, Kourtney’s ex-husband Scott, and Kanye a happy day in a long and emotional caption to the picture. However, what was noticeable was that she left out Caitlyn Jenner from the equation, the Daily Mail has reported.

God I am so lucky you were my dad. I remember right before you passed away I thanked you for everything u taught me & I told u I would raise my kids with everything I learned from you, whenever that time would come. Well I kept my promise dad! Thank you for being the best! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

It’s no secret that Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner, and Kris Jenner’s ex-husband, has had a falling out with the Kardashians after she published a book earlier this year that painted Kris in a negative light.

Kris Jenner may have forgotten Caitlyn, but her daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, certainly did not. Us Weekly Magazine reported that Kendall and Kylie went out with Caitlyn for a lunch in Los Angeles.

Given that Kendall and Kylie Jenner didn’t forget their dad on Father’s Day proves they are still close to Caitlyn. However, it’s not clear where this puts the Kardashian/Jenner clan when it comes to their long-term relationship with Caitlyn. But for now, the Jenner girls seem to have kept their differences aside.

Happy Fathers Day ???? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

Do you think Caitlyn Jenner will reconcile with the Kardashians? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]