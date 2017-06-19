The rivalry between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry might still be far from being over, especially with the recent Spotify rankings of their respective albums.

Recent reports revealed that Taylor Swift’s back catalog is currently outperforming Katy Perry’s new album on Spotify. Apparently, Swift’s 1989 album was streamed more times last week than Perry’s Witness.

Music data maestro Kworb dished on the latest Spotify streaming figures, revealing that Swift’s back catalog is doing far better than Perry’s latest album. Apparently, Taylor has 10 songs in the top 200, two of which are in the top 100, while Katy only has four.

Although Katy’s “Swish Swish” currently holds the 55th spot, it is worth noting that Taylor’s 1989 album has been streamed over 1.68 million times as of June 10 — a far cry from Katy’s 1.10 million streams for Witness.

Reports also pointed out that Perry’s Witness has been performing averagely compared to her previous albums. There were claims that sales of her latest album were dramatically low compared to Prism, which was released back in 2013.

Many were quick to assume that the drastic drop in Katy’s streams in Spotify was somehow caused by Taylor’s sudden decision to return to the online streaming site. It can be recalled that Swift previously took all her music off the streaming service as part of her protest at how artists were affected by piracy, file sharing, and streaming.”

Apparently, the “Shake It Off” singer is now more open to the idea of streaming and has reuploaded all of her songs online. The significant move was also to celebrate 1989 for reaching another milestone — selling over 10 million copies.

With Katy and Taylor’s recent competition on Spotify, many are wondering whether the blood bad between the two pop stars will end soon. It can be recalled that the two have a long-running and well-documented feud, dating back in 2013. Reports revealed that Perry hired three of Swift’s backup dancer while in the middle of the popstar’s tour.

However, Katy appeared to be getting tired of all the drama and has already expressed that she’s willing to bury her beef with Taylor. Earlier this week, the “Roar” singer announced on her Witness World Wide live stream that she is now ready to forget about the feud and forgive Swift.

Thanks Houston ???? And @versace_official for making this outfit situation ???????????? @gettyentertainment A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Feb 4, 2017 at 11:55pm PST

In her speech, Katy said, “I forgive her, and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her. There are bigger fish to fry, and there are bigger problems in the world.”

As of this writing, Taylor Swift has yet to respond to Katy Perry’s statement.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]