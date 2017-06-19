PlayStation Plus July 2017 Free Games Prediction: ‘God Of War 3 Remastered’ To Be Offered Before New Game?

One game has already been confirmed for PlayStation Plus subscribers for the month of July 2017, but the rest remain as speculation fuel for members. The June 2017 lineup will be hard to beat, especially as it includes loved titles like Life is Strange. So what’s waiting for us next month?

That’s You!

The PlayLink flagship title That’s You is an extra treat to PlayStation Plus subscribers, who will still get all the usual goodies of their membership. Game Reactor has confirmed with PlayStation EU boss Jim Ryan that it is indeed going to be released on top of the six free games each month. The game will go live on July 4 and will be one of the first of many that allows the smartphone to be connected to the console.

God of War 3 Remastered

As an AAA title, God of War 3 Remastered has a low chance of making it into PS Plus’ July 2017 lineup, or in any month. However, Sony occasionally treats the players to a high-profile game amid a flood of indie games, thus there is still a small chance of seeing this game next month. According to This Gen Gaming, the new God of War coming in 2018 will benefit from the boost of interest that a free title will provide.

Knack

Knack is another franchise that is receiving a new installment. Knack 2, revealed during E3, is coming in September this year. This has a higher chance of being included in the PS Plus July 2017 set of free games, as its successor is arriving sooner. Although the game was not as popular as Sony hoped it would be, offering it for free will give it a chance to be recognized by gamers.

PlayStation Plus June 2017 Games Still Available

Meanwhile, the PS Plus June 2017 lineup is still available to download. Per the PlayStation blog, this month offers Killing Floor 2 and Life is Strange for the PlayStation 4 – both great games – while Abyss Odyssey and WRC 5: World Rally Championship are offered for PS3. The ones on PS Vita, which are Cross-buy titles for the PS4, include Neon Chrome and Spy Chameleon. All these titles are live until the July 2017 lineup replaces them.

Watch out for the announcement of the PlayStation Plus July 2017 free games list, which should be within the last week of June.

[Featured Image by PlayStation]