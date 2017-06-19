‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Spoiler: Jon Snow’s Real Name Revealed?

Game of Thrones returns to HBO for Season 7 in four weeks, and a recent major leak has revealed something important about Jon Snow. While it is not a total surprise because it’s something that has been suggested by some fans, it’s probably not something that showrunners are happy has hit the internet. A Reddit user has published a shot of what they say is the next publication of Empire Magazine that includes a photo of Meera pulling Bran through the snow and below it a description of the new season that includes this statement.

“As we saw in the last episode of season six, Bran’s (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) psychic time-travelling ‘green sight’ revealed the true nature of Jon’s birth heritage and his real name: Jaehaerys Targaryen”

Wait, did we miss something? There was the scene last season that revealed Jon Snow’s real parents – Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen – but was his real name revealed? Well, that depends on who you ask and who you believe. What Lyanna whispered in Ned’s ear was not intelligible, but Game of Thrones fans couldn’t help themselves and tried to decipher what she said. Some did come up with Jaehaerys Targaryen. It isn’t a big stretch that this would be Jon Snow’s real name as it would mean that he was named after the longest reigning Targaryen king in the George R.R. Martin novels.

Jon Snow’s birth name is something about which Game of Thrones fans have been curious because it has been understood that Ned Stark changed his name in order to protect him from his friend Robert Baratheon who was in love with Lyanna. As explained by Express, if Robert had known that Jon was the child of a Targaryen, he likely would have killed him out of anger over the death of Lyanna. Or, if he had not killed the child, it would have kept him from being able to sit on the throne because there would be a legitimate Targaryen heir to it.

There is more significance to the name Jaehaerys. Before him, were two other kings by that name – the previously mentioned one and one who had a short reign and was the father of the Mad King, Aerys. This would make him the great grandfather of Jon Snow. This is also significant because this last Jaehaerys received the prophecy of the Prince Who Was Promised, a prophecy that many believe will be fulfilled by Jon Snow – or whatever his name is.

