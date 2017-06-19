Ryan Edwards Out Of Rehab, Shades Maci Bookout On Instagram

Ryan Edwards has been the talk of Teen Mom OG for the last few weeks. Fans of the show have questioned whether or not he was using something for a while. Edwards’ appearance seemed off on several occasions including when he appeared bug-eyed on an episode and the repeated slurring of his speech. It was eye-opening when Maci Bookout spoke out about getting a phone call from someone telling her that Ryan was doing some bad things. She did not elaborate on camera, but did mention to her husband, Taylor McKinney that she felt like her ex and Bentley’s father needed help.

More details regarding Ryan Edwards have come out piece by piece as each episode of Teen Mom OG airs. When Maci Bookout joined her co-stars Amber Portwood and Catelynn Lowell in Puerto Rico, the problem was revealed. While it is unclear what the actual substance is Edwards has been using, the girls asked their friend how he was doing. Portwood was clear that she has been where he is and suggested that he get help. Earlier this month, word got out that he checked himself into rehab. According to Starcasm, Ryan Edwards is out of rehab. He posted a dig at Maci Bookout on his private Instagram page and a photo of his wife, MacKenzie Standifer on a boat. The latter has been deleted, but a friend of the couple posted a photo indicating the two had been boating over the weekend.

I know I know I'm good, right? lol. amazing day to ride an be downtown YA NAAAAW! Hope everyone has a good day! pic.twitter.com/luc8DUpxtH — Ryan Edwards MTV (@ryancedwards) July 23, 2015

There has been some talk about when all of the details regarding Ryan Edwards’ private life will be revealed. Shortly after Maci Bookout dropped the bombshell that he had a problem, fans and haters began attacking MacKenzie Standifer and Jen Edwards on social media. The two are not allowed to comment on anything that would “spoil” future Teen Mom OG episodes and so as of now, they have not even confirmed Ryan’s rehab stint. His mom, Jen did note that there is a story to tell, but could not elaborate further at this time. Fans are jumping to the conclusion that Edwards’ choice to seek help was likely filmed for the show and that is why nothing has been said by anyone related to Ryan.

At this point, Ryan Edwards and MacKenzie Standifer have yet to reveal their marriage. The Ashley reported that they were married sometime in May, providing proof of the marriage license they both obtained. Standifer has stayed quiet about her situation, for the most part, only breaking her silence to ask for prayers and to challenge Edwards’ ex-girlfriend, Dalis Connell. She gave a statement to a news outlet indicating Ryan had issues with prescription painkillers and did a short stint in rehab when he was dating her. Teen Mom OG fans remember her and some believe what she is saying. Jen Edwards also disputed her story, claiming she was only looking to make money.

Men love with machine bc machine only do what you tell them to do!? pic.twitter.com/JbgaqMx8wT — Ryan Edwards MTV (@ryancedwards) September 27, 2014

No one will know the truth about Ryan Edwards until he gives his account of what went down. Maci Bookout acted out of genuine concern, but it appears that not everyone feels that way. Edwards posted his dig at her on his Instagram account and while the photo is too graphic to share, it definitely implied that she overstepped the boundaries in his eyes. Fans hope rehab helped Ryan and that he will continue down a path of sobriety.

