President’s Lawyer Says ‘I Am Being Investigated’ Doesn’t Mean He’s Being Investigated

A lawyer from President Trump’s legal team, Jay Sekulow, has told CNN Politics that Trump’s tweet, reading “I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt,” had nothing to do with any official investigation into President Trump’s activities. Rather, he asserted repeatedly, the tweet was in response to a Washington Post article alleging that special counsel Robert S. Mueller III was investigating whether the President attempted to obstruct justice.

Sekulow maintains that the President is not under investigation, claiming that it only seemed as if Trump was confirming that he was being investigated due to the character limit on Twitter.

“There’s a limitation on Twitter, as we all know. The President’s response was as it related to the Washington Post report. He cannot in a Twitter statement include all of that in there…. That’s it. Simple explanation.”

Sekulow repeatedly stressed that President Trump was not under investigation and added that Trump was “very effective” in his use of social media.

The Washington Post story that Sekulow is referring to cites five officials speaking on condition of anonymity, indicating that they were not allowed to discuss the matter publicly, who claim to have been briefed on interview requests from Mueller with top intelligence officials. Those interviews, they allege, were to determine any connections between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia. Those officials also claim that investigators are looking for evidence of any financial crimes among Trump’s associates.

If true, the claims would represent a major turning point in the investigation, which until now has focused on the possibility of Russian interference with the election; according to those officials, the direction of the investigation changed after the firing of former FBI Director James Comey. According to those sources, the investigation into the President’s possible obstruction of justice began only days after Comey was fired on May 9.

It is alleged that among those sent interview requests regarding possible connections between Trump and Russia are Daniel Coats, the Director of National Intelligence, Mike Rogers, Director of the National Security Agency (NSA), and Richard Ledgett, Rogers’ former Deputy Director, who recently resigned. All three will allegedly appear before the special counsel voluntarily, although it remains unclear whether they will deliver a complete account, or whether executive privilege will be invoked.

The NSA added in a statement that they intend to “fully cooperate with the special counsel” but otherwise declined to comment.

Allegedly, the special counsel is interested in Coats’ testimony in particular, and private meetings that Trump held with him and Director Rogers only days after his confirmation by the Senate as Director of National Intelligence. According to previous reports and testimony, the President asked them if they could intervene with Comey to get them to ease up on then-national security adviser Michael Flynn.

