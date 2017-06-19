‘Hot Mugshot Guy’ Jeremy Meeks Continues To Pose His Way To Redemption At Milan’s Fashion Week

With lights and cameras flashing the way, model Jeremy Meeks continued to step beyond the dark path that incidentally made him famous on the runways of Milan’s busy Fashion Week over the weekend.

The handsome father-of-three, who social media first caught wind of in 2014 after a mugshot of the 33-year-old light-eyed looker went viral and garnered the pictured gentleman a new nickname — “Hot Mugshot Guy” — was photographed walking the runway of the Philipp Plein Sport show in the Italian city on Sunday.

Writers for the Daily Mail detail that despite the heavily-tattooed Meeks’ missing out on proper model training over the years, he still managed to handle the fashion show — only his second, overall — like an old pro.

“The 33-year-old focused on modeling a pair of athletic track pants, which featured red trim, zipper detailing and a genie-like bottom,” the publication states, while also adorning with a matching set of red and black sneakers that had the phrase “Run Deeper” etched across their top flaps.

“The Stockton, California native completed his look with a simple pendant necklace,” the Daily Mail also says.

Jeremy also strutted his stuff down the Milan-based fashion designer’s show completely shirtless, writers for the site mention of Meeks’ runway look.

Here’s a couple of snaps of Jeremy Meeks doing his “fashion thing” in Milan on June 17:

Meeks’ ongoing and successful career as a model is a far cry from how he was initially discovered by the public three years ago in September of 2014, when a snap of a jailed Jeremy began making its way through social media after members of the Stockton Police Dept. first posted the mugshot to their official Facebook page that, incidentally, was meant to publicly announce Meeks’ capture on alleged weapons charges.

After being found guilty for the crime, Jeremy was sentenced to 27 months in prison which he served in full, before he was transferred to a halfway house in March 2016 for another four months.

Following Jeremy’s July 2016 release, Meeks’ wife, Melisa, relayed to Inside Edition that while she always believed that her husband would somehow find his way back to the straight and narrow, she never once expected that the goal would be so closely attached to Jeremy’s checkered history.

Fashion week in Milan ! @philippplein78 A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Jun 18, 2017 at 7:07am PDT

“I have mixed emotions about the [mugshot],” Melisa explained to Inside Edition host Deborah Norville that same year.

“It was very shocking to [see the attention he got]. I didn’t see this coming [but then], who would?,” she questioned.

Jeremy Meeks’ inclusion in the Milan show was reportedly expected as the criminal-turned-centerfold is a personal “favorite” of the designer who, as it just so happens, gave Meeks his runway debut earlier this year during New York’s Fashion Week.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]