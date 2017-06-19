Caitlyn Jenner Spends Father’s Day With Daughters After Kris Jenner Leaves Her Out Of Well Wishes

Caitlyn Jenner may have changed a lot recently, but she is still dad to Kylie and Kendall Jenner. Us Weekly shared that the girls spent Father’s Day with their dad having a good time. It looks like it was just the three of them, plus Caitlyn’s new puppy, Bertha. None of Cailtyn’s other kids were seen with them for Father’s Day.

They looked like they were having a good time while at the Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance car show in Beverly Hills, California. Caitlyn even got an award at the show for her classic Austin-Healey Sprite convertible, picking up a crystal trophy for Most Fashionable car. That is a pretty great award to win. She even shared a photo on her Instagram of her dog by the Batmobile, but didn’t share any images of the girls with her. Caitlyn has been staying out of the spotlight for the most part lately, besides her new book that just came out. She isn’t really featured on Keeping Up With the Karadshians anymore.

A source shared last month that Kylie and Kendall are trying to stay neutral in the feud going on within their family. When Caitlyn Jenner put out her new memoir, Kris Jenner was not happy about it. Khloe, Kourtney and Kim seem to be taking their mom’s side on this one. They talked on Keeping Up With the Kardashians about how several things in the book are not the reality that everyone remembers.

With the passing of the legendary Adam West- Bertha decided to take the Batmobile for a spin in his remembrance.

This all happened after the Inquisitr shared that Kris Jenner wished several men in her life a happy Father’s Day, but left out Caitlyn Jenner. She posted on Instagram and talked about the late Robert Kardashian, her son Rob Kardashian, Scott Disick, and Kanye West, but didn’t say a word about Caitlyn. A lot of fans were mentioning it in the comments, but Kris didn’t change her post or add anything about Jenner.

A new member of my family- Bertha, two months old.

